Energy Technologies Limited

EGY Investor Presentation

Energy Technologies Limited (EGY or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Bambach Wires and Cables

  • We specialize in providing high-quality electrical cables for a wide range of applications across the Low Voltage (LV), Medium Voltage (MV), and High Voltage (HV) markets. Our comprehensive product offerings cater to diverse industries, with a particular focus on Infrastructure, Renewables, Defence, and Mining sectors.
  • Founded in 1936, it is the oldest existing Australian cable manufacturer and 100% owned by Energy Technologies since 2012
  • Factory in Rosedale, VIC with sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia and Victoria
  • Blue Chip customer base across Rail and Road, Mining, Construction, Defence and Power and Energy

EGY Overview:

  • Bambach has now completed the restructuring of the business.
  • The business is now well positioned to offer complete ranges of product groups & solutions into multiple key market segments, via the distribution agreements recently announced and strategic supply lines now secured.
  • Factory will continue to manufacture higher margin product lines.

Restructured Business:

  • Distribution agreements in market segments with strong tailwinds e.g. utility scale solar farms (the recently announced Gantner agreement, allows the business to offer not only cables, but also control & monitoring equipment as well as hardware & software used in all utility scale solar farms), offshore & onshore wind power generation cables & distribution transmission lines, including subsea transmission cables.

Purchased sales:

  • Strategic supply lines have been identified with manufacturers in Turkey, Malaysia & Europe.

Factory:

  • The factory will continue to manufacture with a focus on higher margin cables only, substituting lower margin cables via purchased sales.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

XReality Group

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

xReality Group Limited (XRG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $5.6M AUD contract to deliver a new immersive training capability to the United States Department of Defence. The contract has been awarded to XRG by Acrolect Solutions LLC, DBA Endurance Group, who is serving as prime contractor to the US Department of Defence for the R&D effort.

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. September 9, 2024 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE: AETH ) ( OTCQB: AETHF ) ( Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Zara Kanji from her role as independent Board Director and the appointment of Nancy Boufeas as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people

Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people

Apple Watch delivers new sleep apnea notifications, and AirPods Pro 2 provide the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience including a clinical-grade, over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature

Apple introduces AirPods 4 and the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2

Apple introduces AirPods 4 and the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2

The new AirPods lineup includes a brand-new design for AirPods 4, a new array of colors for AirPods Max, and revolutionary Hearing Protection, Hearing Test, and Hearing Aid features for AirPods Pro 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium

The ultimate sports watch is packed with additional insights including sleep apnea notifications, and is now offered in a stunning new finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band

Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

The world's bestselling watch is thinner than ever, featuring the biggest, most advanced display yet; sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; and water depth and temperature sensing

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

