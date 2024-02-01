Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023 and December 7, 2023, that it has mailed, using notice-and-access procedures, an addendum (the "Addendum") to the management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders, warrantholders and optionholders (together, the "Securityholders") to be held in connection with the proposed transaction pursuant to which the Company will spin out common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), to its shareholders by way of statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The Addendum describes revisions to the Circular respecting the share exchange ratio contemplated in the Arrangement and previously announced in the Company's news release dated December 7, 2023 and described in the Circular. The share exchange ratio has been revised such that shareholders of the Company will now receive one-fifth (1/5) of a common share of SpinCo for every one (1) common share of the Company held. Pursuant to the revised Arrangement terms, the Board will retain sole discretion to increase the share exchange ratio to provide shareholders of the Company with more than one fifth (1/5) of a common share of Edison Cobalt for every one (1) common share of the Company held, up to a maximum of one (1) common share of Edison Cobalt for every one (1) common share of the Company held (the maximum being the share distribution ratio originally set out in the Circular).

At the Meeting, Securityholders will be asked to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. The Arrangement will be carried out pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated January 31, 2024 between the Company and SpinCo (the "Arrangement Agreement") and in accordance with the terms of the plan of arrangement.

Meeting Date

The Meeting is scheduled to be held at 1200 - 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T8 on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and the record date for determining Securityholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting has been fixed as at the close of business on January 12, 2024.

Meeting Materials

Pursuant to notice-and-access provisions the Company has sent a notice of the Meeting, notice of addendum, form of proxy and voting instruction form to each Securityholder, indicating that the Meeting materials have been posted and the process to access or obtain a paper copy of the Meeting materials.

Securityholders are urged to carefully review all Meeting materials as they contain important information concerning the Arrangement and the rights and entitlements of the Securityholders in relation thereto. In addition, at the Meeting, Company shareholders will be asked to consider those matters further described in the notice of the Meeting.

The information circular has been posted, together with the notice of the Meeting, the forms of proxy, the voting instruction form and the financial statements request form, on the Company's website at www.edisonlithium.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

In connection with the filing of the information circular, the Company has also filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report on the Kittson Cobalt property.

Voting Requirements

In order to implement the Arrangement, the special resolution must be approved, with or without amendment, by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by (i) Securityholders (voting as a single class); and (ii) Company shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Company's board of directors unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote for the Arrangement.

Interim Court Order

In connection with the Arrangement, the Company obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") dated January 18, 2024 providing for, among other things, the calling and holding of the Meeting.

Final Order and Completion Date

The application for the final order of the Court approving the Arrangement is currently expected to take place on March 1, 2024. Subject to obtaining the final order, the required approvals from the Securityholders, the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, and certain other regulatory approvals and conditions to implementing the Arrangement as set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed in Q2 of 2024.

The securities to be issued under the Arrangement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Arrangement will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisonlithium.com
Website: www.edisonlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Edison's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will be", "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue,", "proposes", "contemplates", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement, the receipt of required Securityholders, Court, TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory approvals for the Arrangement, and timing of the Meeting, the final order and completion of the Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: receipt of all required Securityholder, court, TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory approvals for the Arrangement. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196538

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edison LithiumEDDY:CCTSXV:EDDYCobalt Investing
EDDY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces today that, despite initial intentions, it will not be proceeding with the previously proposed warrant amendments announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had planned to amend the exercise terms of 4,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021, and May 28, 2021 (the "Private Placements").

Subsequent to the closing of the Private Placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding securities on August 1, 2023, on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation securities for one (1) post-consolidation security (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the effect of the Consolidation on the price of the Warrants was an eight-fold increase. As such, the Warrants consist of: (a) 1,212,500 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.96 expiring on February 26, 2025; (b) 2,484,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 7, 2025; (c) 250,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.92 expiring on May 7, 2025; and (d) 100,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 28, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023. The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the staking of the Ketele LCTG Project in Ethiopia and the diamond drilling program at the wholly owned Werner Lake Project (Werner Lake, or the Project) located in northwestern Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market close on February 7, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 8, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational performance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, recently announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”, Figure 1) (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia (Refer ASX Release dated 5 December 2023) and further announces the pending commencement of its first exploration of the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
cobalt periodic symbol over shiny black surface

How to Invest in Cobalt in Australia (Updated 2024)

Demand for cobalt has been trending upward in recent years, and analysts remain bullish on the key raw material, whose most-discussed role is in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics.

EV sales are increasing, and these vehicles require lithium-ion batteries to run. Typically, around 9 kilograms of cobalt are used to manufacture each battery, although one battery alone can have as much as 20 kilograms. As long as demand for EVs continues to go up, so too will demand for cobalt — and the EV boom has only just begun.

Cobalt is also key in several different alloys with a variety of uses, including in gas turbine engines and magnets. Particularly tough cobalt alloys, such as tungsten carbide and chromium-cobalt, can be used to cut and drill steel.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium-ion batteries

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.

About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Keep reading...Show less

Lifezone Metals Announces Joint Venture with Glencore to Recycle Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in the USA

Hydromet Technology to Recover Precious Metals from Recycled Automotive Catalytic Converters

Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Lab Conducting Confirmatory Pilot Program Testing and Commence Feasibility Study

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

Related News

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Gold Investing

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Lithium Investing

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Uranium Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

×