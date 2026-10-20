Eco Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Holding in Company - 2

Eco Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Holding in Company - 2

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer

X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Agility Fund Management Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Herzliya, Israel
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20/10/2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20/10/2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

 Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.56% 0 7.56% 27,811,662

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 4.81% 0 4.81%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares
CA27887W1005 		27,811,662 7.56%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

27,811,662

7.56%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion Herzliya, Israel
Date of completion 20/10/2026

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



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