Eat Well Investment Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG,OTC:EWGFF) (OTC Pink: EWGFF) (FSE: 6BC0) ("Eat Well" or the "Company") announces that Patrick Dunn has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Anderson, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer effective October 16. Mr. Dunn has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2022 and will assist with the transition to ensure continuity.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Pat for his contributions to Eat Well over the past 4 years," said Daniel Brody, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Pat was a dedicated member of our leadership team, through a demanding period for the Company, and we wish him success in the future."

Mr. Anderson is a Managing Director at Malaspina Consultants Inc., a Vancouver firm that provides outsourced CFO, accounting and reporting services to public and private companies. He has more than 20 years of accounting and CFO experience and serves as Chief Financial Officer of a number of companies listed on Canadian exchanges. Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours Accounting) from McGill University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Malaspina has supported the Company's accounting and financial reporting since July 2025, and Mr. Anderson led the work that brought the Company's continuous disclosure filings current.

"We are pleased to welcome Matt as Chief Financial Officer," said Mr. Brody. "Matt and his team did the hard work of bringing our reporting current, so he already knows this business inside and out. He brings exceptional public company experience and the strong business acumen you want beside you. I look forward to working with Matt as we drive Eat Well forward."

Following Mr. Dunn's resignation, the Board consists of Daniel Brody, Desmond Balakrishnan and Nick Grafton.

About Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian agricultural and food infrastructure company. The Company operates pulse processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Montana serving food ingredient and consumer markets across North America and internationally.

Contact Information

Daniel Brody, President, CEO & Director
ir@eatwellgroup.com
www.eatwellgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "plans" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320046

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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