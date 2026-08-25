EarthLabs Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

EarthLabs Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT,OTC:SPOFF) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended June 30, 2026:

  • Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $2,581,638 as compared to $1,596,690 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 61.7%;
  • Subscription revenue of $349,911 as compared to $312,928 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.8%;
  • Net investment gains of $2,270,587 from our investment portfolio as compared to $6,541,465 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 65.3%;
  • Net income and comprehensive income of $1,501,940 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,215,580 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the six-months period ended June 30, 2026:

  • Completed the six-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $80,493,278 as compared to $80,200,152, as at December 31, 2025;
  • Advertising revenue of $5,245,333 as compared to $3,189,255 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 64.5%;
  • Subscription revenue of $700,233 as compared to $624,020 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 12.2%;
  • Net investment gains of $2,834,756 from our investment portfolio as compared to $8,563,558 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 66.9%;
  • Net income and comprehensive income of $1,387,896 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,437,554 (basic earnings per share of $0.04) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

"Our second quarter demonstrates the strength of EarthLabs' operating business and the value of the platforms we've built to serve the mining industry," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "In Q2, advertising and sponsorships revenue jumped 62%, subscriptions grew 12%, and our portfolio delivered gains for the sixth straight quarter. Our media platforms give us reach, our data gives us an edge, and our investments give shareholders direct exposure to the sector. We closed June with more than $80 million across cash, amounts due from brokers and investments. Capital is moving back toward hard assets, and EarthLabs is built for exactly this moment."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income highlights
Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025
Advertising and sponsorships $ 2,581,638
$ 1,596,690
$ 5,245,333
$ 3,189,255
Subscriptions revenue
349,911

312,928

700,233

624,020
Sales of exploration maps
24,424

34,684

91,951

76,612
Net investment gains
2,270,587

6,541,465

2,834,756

8,563,558
Other income
193,172

179,086

368,055

579,759
Operating, general and administrative
(3,231,550 )
(2,936,508 )
(6,514,575 )
(6,172,273 )
Research and development expenses
(484,786 )
(438,484 )
(984,786 )
(1,297,745 )
Total expenses
(3,726,297 )
(3,406,029 )
(7,530,527 )
(7,532,793 )
Loss from equity investment
(98,022 )
(5,920 )
(209,037 )
(20,148 )
Income tax expense
(93,473 )
(37,324 )
(112,868 )
(42,709 )
Net income and comprehensive income for the period
1,501,940

5,215,580

1,387,896

5,437,554
Earnings per common share for the period - basic
0.01

0.04

0.01

0.04
Earnings per common share for the period - diluted
0.01

0.04

0.01

0.04

 

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights
June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,040,349
$ 3,516,515
Due from brokers
1,772,852

861,833
Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses
245,851

305,458
Investments, at fair value
72,859,418

73,792,108
Equity investment
1,820,659

2,029,696
Sales tax recoverable
47,510

54,326
Right-of-use assets, net
166,436

813,865
Intangible assets
2,650,333

2,708,333
Goodwill
624,290

624,290
Total assets
84,868,567

85,465,211
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
968,664

2,663,928
Deferred revenue
6,023,302

6,488,475
Total lease liabilities
185,685

889,552
Deferred tax liabilities
3,199,186

3,207,821
Total liabilities
11,001,740

13,410,824
Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants
53,242,636

52,818,092
Retained earnings
20,624,191

19,236,295

 

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT,OTC:SPOFF) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette
Executive Chairman and CEO
EarthLabs Inc.
Tel: 647-345-7720
Email: investors@earthlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311167

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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