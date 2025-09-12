EA SPORTS NHL® 26 Launches Worldwide Today, Bringing Fans an Early Start to the Hockey Season

With ICE-Q 2.0, revamped Be A Pro, and New Ways to Compete All-Season Long, NHL 26 delivers superstar authenticity
Watch New Behind-the-Scenes Video with the Tkachuk Family HERE as NHL 26 Celebrates Its Launch
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launches EA SPORTS™ NHL® 26 worldwide on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S, inviting players and hockey fans everywhere to say " Check My Game " and show off their own skill, swagger, and stories. Arriving three weeks before the puck drops on the NHL® 2025-26 regular season schedule with ICE-Q 2.0 technology, a reimagined Be A Pro mode and all-new HUT Seasons, NHL 26 kicks off the hockey season early, giving fans a home built for competition, community, and culture. A new behind-the-scenes video featuring hockey icons and EA SPORTS cover stars Matthew, Brady, and Keith Tkachuk debuts today to celebrate the launch of NHL 26.
EA SPORTS NHL 26 Standard Edition cover featuring back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, Matthew Tkachuk
"Launching NHL 26 ahead of the real-world season is our way of celebrating the fans who make hockey culture so electric," said Mike Inglehart, Creative Director, EA SPORTS NHL . "This year, NHL 26 is all about delivering a truly authentic experience and making athletes in-game feel like superstars. We're inviting every player to bring their personality to the ice, compete at the highest level with a variety of game modes and experiences that speak to them, and immerse themselves in hockey's passionate community."
Packed with innovation, improved gameplay and unmatched authenticity, this year's game captures the emotion and intensity of hockey like never before. Players will enjoy an array of new features and updates:
- Powerful Authentic Gameplay: At the heart of NHL 26 is ICE-Q 2.0, now powered by official NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking). For the first time, real-world skating speeds, shot tendencies, and player attributes inform in-game performance, so stars like Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl, and Matthew Tkachuk play true to life. The new Goalie Crease Control System enhances positioning, awareness and reflex saves for netminders, while X-Factors 2.0 redefines abilities giving players strategic and game-changing impact to games.
- Fully Revamped Be A Pro Experience: The fan-favorite mode returns reimagined, inviting players to live their NHL dream by placing them in the stakes and emotions of a true hockey player. Fresh storylines, characters, and cutscenes bring drama on and off the ice, while game-to-game performance directly shapes opportunities, from highlight-reel breakthroughs to the possibility of being sent back down to the minors. Whether carving a legacy as a humble locker room leader or brash superstar, Be A Pro offers the most personal NHL journey yet.
- Enhanced Presentation and Dynamic Visuals: From expanded broadcast replays and Dynamic Cinematic Lighting to a new arena and authentic player details, NHL 26 heightens presentation and brings fans closer to the sport they love. New cutscenes and milestone moments build authentic on-ice drama and provide the most immersive game representation of hockey to-date.
- HUT Seasons and New Ways to Play: NHL 26 introduces a dynamic new way to compete in Hockey Ultimate Team. With innovative team-building mechanics, Ranked Competitive Matches, and offline HUT Cup Chase, players of every style can find their competitive edge.
- The Pulse of Hockey Culture All Year Long: With Chel Weeks and ongoing seasonal content, NHL 26 will roll out fresh events and community moments, making the game feel alive from the very first puck drop. New Heroes and Icons cards will also debut throughout the year, celebrating the legends of the sport.
With the Deluxe Edition, players can step onto the ice with 4600 NHL Points, HUT packs, and World of Chel rewards to fuel their journey from day one*. Step onto the ice today. Visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-26 and follow our social channels to learn more and stay up-to-date on all things NHL 26 throughout the year.
EA Play** members can play like a superstar with a 10-hour early access trial. Members can score in-game rewards like 3000 WOC Coins and Season Pass XP Multiplier Tokens, as well as 10% off EA digital content, including pre-orders, game downloads, NHL Points and DLC. For more information on EA Play please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play .
*Conditions & restrictions apply. See Conditions & restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-26/game-disclaimers for details.
** Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.
