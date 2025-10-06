EA SPORTS NHL® 26 and Prime Video collaborate to deliver special season-launch content

Experience the Stories of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2 with Themed HUT Event and Moments in EA SPORTS NHL® 26
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Prime Video, bringing season 2 of the hit docuseries "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" directly into EA SPORTS™ NHL® 26. To celebrate the start of the hockey season, NHL® 26 is launching a two-week, can't-miss HUT event inspired by the series, where players can earn themed rewards by completing challenges in Hockey Ultimate Team.
For the first time, hockey fans will be able to experience the drama and rivalries of "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" both on-screen and in NHL 26. Launching October 7, the HUT event will feature new high-value player items and episodic HUT Moments that mirror the stories from the second season of the series — spotlighting the same star players, including NHL 26 cover athletes Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk as well as Sidney Crosby, Anže Kopitar, Seth Jarvis, Brad Marchand, William Nylander, Zach Werenski and more.
"FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" season 2 gives fans all-access insight into the NHL's biggest stars - on the ice, at home, and chasing history. NHL 26's HUT event lets players relive pivotal moments, build lineups featuring the season's most talked-about athletes, and experience the highs and lows of professional hockey.
"We're thrilled to team up with Prime Video to spotlight the passion and personalities that define hockey with our community. EA SPORTS is reimagining how fans experience the sports they love — pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling and play," said Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP of Publishing for EA SPORTS. "This collaboration, lets us bring fans closer than ever to the athletes and moments that shape the game, both on screen and inside NHL 26." "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" season 2 streams exclusively on Prime Video beginning October 3. Jump into NHL 26's HUT event to celebrate the start of the season, collect exclusive items, and play through the stories making headlines across the league*.
