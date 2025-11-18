EA SPORTS Announces Plans for Future EA SPORTS F1® Experiences, Including 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Expansion & All-New F1 Game in 2027

2026 Season Update to F1 25 Will Feature New Cars, Teams, and Sporting Regulations
Reimagined & More Expansive EA SPORTS F1 ® Experience Coming in 2027
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today confirmed plans for the future of the EA SPORTS™ F1 ® game series, the official games of the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Since launch, EA SPORTS™ F1 ® 25 has received praise from players, media, content creators, F1 drivers and more. Now looking forward, players in F1 25 will be able to expand their experience next year with the full 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™. Coming in 2026 as a paid expansion* to F1 ® 25 , the premium content update will align with the sport's major changes for the 2026 season, bringing fans new cars, sporting regulations, teams, and drivers.
In 2027, EA SPORTS will deliver the next full game in the franchise - a deeply authentic and innovative representation of the action and thrill of Formula 1 ® , reimagined into a more expansive experience with new ways to play for fans around the world. Built for the rapidly evolving and globally expanding nature of F1 ® fandom, with more than a third of fans having entered the sport in the last four years, the refreshed experience will expand on what longtime players have loved from the franchise, and celebrate the passion of Formula 1 ® through a game that immerses both new and longtime players in the modern era of the sport. This move comes as part of a multi-year strategic investment in the EA SPORTS F1 ® franchise, with support from both Formula One Management and the F1 ® teams.
" F1 25 has been an incredible success, fueled by the passion of fans and the energy of the sport," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. "With Formula 1's momentum on and off the track, now is the perfect time for us to look ahead and build for the future. We're fully committed to the EA SPORTS F1 franchise. Our multi-year plan extends this year's excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world."
As the 2025 F1 season continues to deliver incredible moments, it's a great time for fans to jump into the action in F1 ® 25 , including the latest seasons of live service content. Each season connects a distinct theme to the real world of Formula 1 and brings with it a mix of single-player and cooperative gameplay events that offer in-game rewards. With Season 4 now underway, F1 ® 25 players get access to all-new liveries and a new "Survival Challenge" that unlocks time-limited items to equip across various game modes.
Developed by Codemasters, EA SPORTS F1 ® 25 allows players to take the spotlight in the latest instalment of the fan-favourite story mode, Braking Point, become the Team Owner in the revamped My Team, or, for those who purchased the F1 The Movie Chapter Scenarios content**, get behind the virtual wheel of the 2025 season APXGP team car through a series of gameplay scenarios inspired by this year's blockbuster.
More details about the 2026 expansion, including timing and pricing, will be announced next year.
*Sold separately from F1® 25 base game.
**Requires F1® 25 (sold separately), EA account, internet connection & all game updates.
