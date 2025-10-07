EA SPORTS and The Athletic Team up to Engage Next Generation Sports Fans

Multimedia Sports Journalism from The Athletic is Now Featured in the EA SPORTS App
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced a new strategic partnership between EA SPORTS, the global leader in interactive sports entertainment, and The Athletic, the world's leader in sports journalism, to reimagine sports content for the next generation of fans worldwide in the new EA SPORTS App . Fans can now get closer to a wide range of content including lightning-fast stats, scores and breaking news, combined with premium editorial and video coverage from The Athletic — directly through the EA SPORTS App.
The collaboration brings together the best of both worlds - EA SPORTS' global reach, scale, and expertise in interactive entertainment with The Athletic's unmatched sports storytelling, insights and analysis. Content in the EA SPORTS App links to full articles on The Athletic and highlights global football competitions, NFL, and college football, alongside coverage of F1, golf, and more sports.
Highlights of the partnership include:
- The Athletic written content published in the EA SPORTS App: Across global football, the NFL, college football, and more featuring a mix of match reports, tactical explainers, sporting insight, news updates, and opinion.
- The Athletic short-form video published in the EA SPORTS App: High-performing short-form videos and social content across global football, NFL, and college football from The Athletic's Video and Audio network.
- EA SPORTS App Rewards: As fans engage with The Athletic editorial and live reporting content, they'll unlock access to EA SPORTS in-app rewards.
In addition to delivering premium content in the EA SPORTS App, The Athletic will also be integrated in-game across other EA SPORTS properties. The platform will become a key source of football news and updates in FC 26 Career Mode, and The Athletic brand will be highly visible across EA Connect.
"The EA SPORTS App is a foundational step in the future of sports fandom – reimagining how the next generations of fans will connect to the sports, teams and athletes they love," said David Tinson, Chief Experience Officer at Electronic Arts. "By combining high-quality news and insights from The Athletic with the interactive capabilities of EA SPORTS, we're blending real and virtual sports in a unified platform that will meet the evolving needs of sports fans everywhere."
"This strategic partnership with EA SPORTS accelerates our ability to reach future subscribers and grow The Athletic's global footprint," said Sebastian Tomich, Chief Commercial Officer at The Athletic. "EA SPORTS is the perfect partner to help us connect with younger fans and deliver a new kind of editorial experience through the EA SPORTS App. While we're starting with editorial, we see this as just the beginning of what our two brands can deliver to fans together."
The EA SPORTS App is available for download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the UK & Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Canada and the US.
