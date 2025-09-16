EA and Full Circle Launch skate. in Early Access Today

Drop Into San Vansterdam - An Ever-Evolving Skateboarding Sandbox with the Signature Flick-It Controls Resurrected to Deliver the Best Skateboarding in the Franchise
Watch the skate. | Live Action Trailer - "Drop In" HERE
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Full Circle's skate. , the next chapter in the award-winning skateboarding franchise, releases in Early Access today on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA App. The game is free-to-play*, fully cross-platform with cross-progression support**, making it easy for both longtime fans and new skaters to jump in and ride together. skate. 's Early Access is just the beginning; the game will continue to evolve alongside the player community, with new content and features planned throughout Early Access and beyond.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916238422/en/
skate. Early Access Release 2025
Delivering a massive, multiplayer skateboarding experience in a fully open world, skate. is set in the ever-evolving city of San Vansterdam, where every street and rooftop presents a new opportunity for tricks and self expression. Players can explore four distinct neighborhoods, each with their own unique terrain, atmosphere and skate spots to discover. From rooftops and canals to plazas, parks and a heavenly cathedral-turned-trick haven, San Vansterdam is the ultimate playground for skaters.
"We're thrilled to welcome everyone to San Vansterdam and the best skateboarding the franchise has ever delivered," said Mike McCartney, Executive Producer of skate. "We've focused on perfecting the core skateboarding experience - capturing the thrill of discovery, individual creativity and the satisfaction of finally landing that insane trick. Early Access isn't a regular launch, it's an invitation to help shape skate. 's future as we continue to build and push the boundaries of what this game can be."
To pay off on this ultimate hangout space, check out the skate. | Live Action Trailer - "Drop In" HERE . In Drop In, a DIY skate video turns into a surreal ride through San Vansterdam, where anyone can – and will – skate anything as the crew grows with unexpected skaters and impossible tricks. "Drop In" is more than just a trailer, it's an open invitation to players to paint their own lines and make this skate community their own.
At launch, the iconic Flick-It system is back and better than ever, meticulously resurrected and expanded for even more precision and depth of control. Plus, with new off-board controls, players can now get vertical, unlocking the potential to discover hidden spots above and below the streets of San Vansterdam.
Whether players cruise and session with friends, or prefer to ride solo, there's always something to do in San Van:
- Tackle a constantly rotating lineup of challenges and tasks to learn new tricks, and show off skills.
- Unleash creativity and build custom skate spots with Quick Drop by placing ramps, rails, benches and more either solo or with friends.
- Find and join fellow skateboarders and friends at San Vansterdam hot spots using Spectate mode.
- Master hundreds of new tricks with Skatepedia, a comprehensive guide to everything possible in the game.
- Collect, customize and vibe to a dynamic soundtrack featuring breakthrough artists to timeless classics - everything from Denzel Curry to Earth, Wind & Fire and Little Simz. The soundtrack is alive, just like San Vansterdam, and will evolve in Early Access and beyond.
Throughout Early Access, skate . will continue to evolve, grow and add new content, including new skateable areas, challenges, events, brand partners, cosmetics and music with each Season. Season 1 kicks off in October, bringing two seasonal events, a skate.Pass for more rewards, updates and more. Season 2 and 3 will deliver key player-requested features like party voice chat, replay editor improvements, new character customization options, leaderboards and new tricks like Impossibles and Darkslides. Details can be found on the year one roadmap .
skate. is available now and free to play.* Optional in-game purchases of cosmetic content are also available. Players who want to show off their "Founding Founder" status can choose to purchase the Founder's Pack or the Founder's Deluxe Pack.*** These packs provide players with in-game currency (San Van Bucks), as well as exclusive and premium cosmetics and the premium skate.Pass for Season 1. † These optional packs are available today through December 2, and include:
- Founder's Pack ($24.99‡) : 2,800 San Van Bucks, MoCap cosmetics, Founding Founder Cosmetics †† and the Premium skate.Pass Season 1
- Founder's Deluxe Pack ($49.99‡ ): All Founder's Pack items plus an additional 3,100 San Van Bucks (5,900 SVB total), Meatman Cosmetics, Vans Founders Old Skool shoes ††† , and Skate 1, 2 and 3 throwback tees
For more information on skate. , visit: https://www.ea.com/games/skate/skate .
*Applicable platform account and platform subscription (sold separately) may be required. Persistent internet connection and EA account required. Age restrictions apply. Includes optional in-game purchases.
**Conditions & restrictions apply. See https://go.ea.com/skate-cross-play for details.
***Limited-time purchase available until December 2, 2025 10:00 am Pacific Time. Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/skate/skate/game-disclaimers for details.
†Season 1 Skate.Pass available in-game during Season 1 beginning October 7, 2025 through December 2, 2025 at 10:00 am Pacific Time. Skate.Pass content requires all game updates and gameplay to unlock. Exact dates may vary and are subject to change.
‡ Based on MSRP. Pricing may vary or change; see retailer site for details.
†† Exclusive to Founder's Pack or Founder's Deluxe Pack/Upgrade; not available after Dec. 2, 2025
††† Exclusive to Founder's Deluxe Pack/Upgrade; not available after Dec. 2, 2025
PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916238422/en/
Jino Talens
Integrated Comms Director
jtalens@ea.com