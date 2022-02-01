Critical Metals Investing News
E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work on E-Tech's Eureka Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project. This fully funded exploration program will support further resource definition as well as mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

The Project has sound project fundamentals because of its favorable geology, simplistic ore beneficiation and proximity to infrastructure. The Project is situated in the heart of the Erongo Region of Namibia, the "mining corridor of Namibia", and is favorably located within 2km of the Trans-Kalahari tarmac highway, which provides tarred road links between the Namibian port of Walvis Bay on the Atlantic coast and Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Neighboring mines include Rossing Uranium and Navachab Gold.

The corporation's exploration program is geared towards fast-tracking exploration and development study work leading to the publication of an updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

"We are pleased with advancing he Eureka Project and have a unique opportunity to build value at Eureka through further exploration and development work during an exciting time in the REE market. The Corporation is well poised to execute on its work plans with a strong technical team supported by strong management and our experienced Board."

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LAST QUARTER

The corporation has continued to make significant strides in advancing the Eureka Project since 2020, with the exploration program designed to expand the current MRE (Independent Technical Report, Eureka Rare Earth Project, Namibia effective as of 2 August 2021 and released on 15 September 2021). In the first exploration campaign, a total of 2,450 meters of trenching, 3,306 meters of Reverse Circulation drilling ("RC") and 5,761 meters of Diamond Drilling ("DD") has been completed.

Assay results of the first 7 out of 20 DD holes were released on 10 November 2021, which highlighted the intersection of monazite bearing dykes up to 160 meters below surface and importantly more than 100 meters below the current MRE. Highlighted intersections are shown in Figure 1.

RC assay results, released on 1 December 2021, further confirmed the increased depth and lateral extent of the project's surface footprint in Zones 1 and 3 towards the south and to the west, as depicted in Figure 2.

The complete set of DD assay results from the first drilling campaign is expected within the next weeks, dependent on lab processing time.

FIGURE 1: Plan view of historic drilling at Eureka, Namibia, and assays received status of diamond drilling to date, as of the press release dated 10 November 2021. The red dots are RC drill holes completed in 2017, while the purple areas represent the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Blue diamonds refer to DD assay results received from the first drilling campaign and previously released.

FIGURE 2: Plan view of drill hole positions at Eureka illustrating all assay results received to date, as of the press release dated 1 December 2021. The red dots are RC drill holes completed in 2017, while the purple areas represent the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The blue dots refer to the RC assay results received from the first drilling campaign in 2021.

The second 5000m of RC and DD exploration in Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 started in December 2021 and is planned to run until end February 2022 as announced in the company's press release dated December 2, 2021.

The program consists of:

  • 12 DD holes totaling 2,000 meters, across Zones 1, 2 and 3
  • 34 RC holes totaling 3,000 meters, across Zones 1, 2, 3; and Zone 4 for the first time
  • Further trenching of the wider exploration area.

This second campaign has been designed to confirm areas with monazite mineralization and further increase the project's surface expression along strike and to depth. The DD pattern has been focused on delivering proof of resource mineralization at depth. The RC drilling and trenching are aimed at extending the current known surface trends.

The assay results of the DD and RC holes from the second exploration campaign are expected towards the end of Q1 2022, dependent on lab processing time.

The targets across Zones 1 to 4 are presented in Figure 3 with these drill targets prioritized according to surface geophysical, trenching, RC and DD exploration results.

The corporation has engaged LightDeepEarths (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, to conduct further mineralogical test work for assessing the optimal beneficiation route to provide a monazite concentrate. Earlier beneficiation test work, based on outcrop material, as performed by SGS Mineral Services in Q4 2016, has shown an optimum liberation of the monazite at a coarse fraction, with a 65% recovery of monazite by gravity separation alone. The concentrate was further upgraded by removal of magnetite by low intensity magnetic separation ("LIMS") to a grade of 59.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO).

The geological and resource block modeling as a basis for the following MRE update are expected to be accomplished during H1 2022.

Eureka Technical Disclosure

The Corporation produced its current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project with an effective date of 2 August 2021. The MRE was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK"). An Independent Technical Report titled: "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on the 15 September 2021 prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample preparation facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting a 250 g sub-sample and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE. The sample is milled to 95% -200 mesh. To ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals; lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion is used with analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. Mass balance is calculated as an additional quality control technique to ensure complete analysis.

FIGURE 3: Plan view of drill hole positions at Eureka illustrating all historic and planned RC and DD holes, as of the press release dated 2 December 2021. The red dots are RC drill holes completed in 2017. The blue dots are the RC holes completed during the first campaign in 2021. Yellow dots and diamonds refer to RC and DD holes planned for drilling in the second campaign.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services cc and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Siegfried consents to the inclusion of this information for the announcement.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B2 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact
Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 (902) 334 1949.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech Resources and future plans and objectives of E-Tech Resources. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programs and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech Resources assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech Resources with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

From color TV displays, GPS systems, fuel cells, to jet engines, fiber optic cables and MRI machines--rare earths are vital to technology and clean energy. One of the most important applications of REEs is in the green economy: REEs are used in electric car motors, lithium-ion batteries, computer hard drives, solar panels and wind turbines.

As the demand for REEs is expected to increase by a CAGR of seven percent by 2030, the focus is shifting towards developing a supply chain outside of China. In 2021, China provided more than 85 percent of the world's rare earth supply and the country has already begun reducing exports and increasing prices. As a result, companies developing rare earth compound projects outside of China may present an interesting opportunity for investors.

E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE, FSE: K2i) is developing a high-grade rare earth elements project in the top-tier and mining-friendly country of Namibia. The company is committed to a strong sustainability model through strict adherence to ESG policies, and is positioned for high growth given its cost-competitive processing strategy relative to its peers.

The company's fully-owned flagship Eureka project is a high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a technical scoping study.

E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine. Eureka has excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.

Early metallurgical testing at the Eureka project has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world. The company anticipates that its first marketable product will be equal to more than 65 percent TREO in mineral concentration based on current known grades and high recoveries. As a result, E-Tech resources believes the Eureka project may soon provide the basis for a cost-competitive, profitable and high-growth model for the company.

E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy and adheres to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. E-Tech Resources plans to create a sustainability committee to guide its ESG efforts, and will be conducting further environmental and social impact assessments as part of ongoing feasibility studies to maintain responsible sourcing. E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is currently expected to have no major negative socio-environmental impact on the region.

Company Highlights 

  • E-Tech Resources' fully-owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with significant growth potential.
  • E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
  • The Eureka project features high recoveries and final mineral concentrates with low radiation that is ideal for processing and international shipments.
  • Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.
  • E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy by adhering to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
  • E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.

Key Project

Eureka

The Eureka project is a fully-owned, high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The property is approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the capital city of Windhoek and is accessible via a major highway, road and rail with access to power, water, skilled professionals and Namibia's largest commercial port. The project neighbours several mines and projects including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine.

The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO (NI 43-101). The in-situ dyke grade ranges from 1 to 16 percent TREO on the property. The company expects to grow further and believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource of 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a Technical Scoping Study (SRK) from its previous drilling campaign. The company has been able to obtain a high concentration of REE from a high recovery due to the presence of simple mineralization with low levels of radiation.

E-Tech Resources is currently in the process of conducting further exploration on the property and planning future work programs based on assay results to confirm its total resource in a timely manner.

Management Team

Elbert Loois - CEO

Elbert Loois brings over 20 years of management and consulting experience in business development, M&A and sustainable supply strategy within the raw materials, automotive and clean technology industries. He has extensive experience in developing sustainable supply and off-taking strategies. He has worked with international OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to develop critical material supply strategies as the head of business development of the Resource Alliance.

He has also served as CEO of the largest German mining consulting company DMT-IMC. Loois has been responsible for the portfolio management of international mining projects at RWE Power. Furthermore, he worked as a senior mining engineer in opencast mining and underground projects. Loois was also the R&D manager for operational mining technology.


Rob Randall - CFO

Rob Randall has served as a contract CFO for several TSXV-listed companies and has extensive public company financial experience. Randall currently serves as the chief financial officer of Torrent Capital (TSXV:TORR), Sona Nanotech (TSXV:SONA) and Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV:ANTL). Randall was the corporate controller of Etruscan Resources Inc. from 1997 to 2011. At Etruscan Resources Inc., Randall oversaw the financial operations for all aspects of its gold exploration and production activities throughout West Africa as well as its diamond operations in South Africa. He also served as controller of Nova Gold Resources Inc. from 1997 to 2001.

Chris Drysdale - Director

Chris Drysdale is an experienced professional with international experience in the mineral and exploration industry. He currently serves as vice president of operations and corporate development for Antler Gold Inc. (TSX.V:ANTL). Antler Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. He has previously served as the Kenyan country manager for Stockport Exploration. At Stockport Exploration, Drysdale oversaw the operations for all aspects of its gold exploration and production activities throughout East Africa. Before that, Drysdale worked as a field exploration geologist for Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. Remote Exploration Services Pty Ltd. is a geological consulting firm based out of South Africa servicing all aspects of the mineral industry. Drysdale has a progressive and diverse background with extensive work experience in Namibia. He has been involved in various mineral projects throughout Africa.

Dan Whittaker - Director

Dan Whittaker is the CEO of Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 20 years. Most recently, he was a founder of GoGold Resources Inc. which is a mineral exploration, development and production company. Whittaker held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016. He also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director until March 2008.


Ken Marshall, Director

Ken Marshall has extensive experience in the information technology and telecommunications sectors, having served in various positions at Rogers Communications throughout his career. Marshall was the senior vice president of national residential marketing for Toronto. In this role, he led the wireline marketing group in the launch of the Ignite platform. He also served as the regional president for the Atlantic region and the vice president of the enterprise business unit at Rogers Communications.

Marshall has spent his post-telecommunications time working with emerging start-up organizations. He serves on the boards of several companies, including Genesis which is Newfoundland and Labrador's primary innovation hub and incubator, Celtx which is an online platform for film, video and game production, eXeBlock Technology Corporation which focuses on opportunities in digital identity and authentication and Metricsflow, which is a B2B platform focused on enhancing website attribution.

Edward Loye - Director

Edward Loye has worked on the characterization of REE deposits for 8 years, notably in Namibia as a member of staff at Camborne School of Mines at the University of Exeter in the UK. Loye has developed an extensive network across the REE supply chain. Loye played a key role in securing £2.7 million in 2014 from the UK Government for REE research within the SoS RARE Programme.

Loye managed the academic and industrial collaborators across this international consortium of REE experts. In 2015, he co-founded E-Tech Metals to pursue and strategize the geological delineation and perspectivity of the Eureka Project in Namibia. Loye has since instigated metallurgical test work and managed the drilling and trenching campaigns on site.

John Philpott, Director

John Philpott is the founder and CEO of CanAm Physician Recruiting Inc. CanAm Physician Rescruiting Inc. has been the leading physician recruitment and placement company in the Canadian and international markets for more than two decades. Philpott led the executing team through a successful public listing for Canabo (TSX.V: CMC). In 2018, Philpott managed the merger of Canabo with Aleafia Health Inc., (TSX.V: ALEF) in a transaction valued at $40 million. The transaction resulted in a combined operation with a market capitalization of over $200 million at the close of the merger. Phillpot is also a skilled negotiator. In less than two years Phillpott scaled the company from 1 Toronto clinic with 2 part-time physicians to 24 clinics across Canada. As CEO of CanAm Physician Recruiting Inc., Phillpott consults with physicians, hospital administrators, government officials and private clinic owners.

