Critical MetalsInvesting News

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Phase 2 diamond drilling program has again successfully intersected shallow and thick REE mineralisation at its 100% owned Eureka REE Project

Highlights from the diamond drilling include:

  • Drill Hole ED028 intersected 8.2m at 2.6%TREO from 83m (including 3.7m at 4.7% TREO)
  • Drill Hole ED027 intersected 7.9m at 1.4%TREO from 58m (including 4.9m at 2.1% TREO)

Jim Megann, Interim CEO commented, "The significant scale potential of the Eureka Project continues to be underscored by our repeatable quality REE results and we look forward to further drilling commencing this month. These intercepts of shallower and wider zones of mineralization will add significant tonnage potential to the current Zone 1 and 3 areas."

A total of 376 samples (including standards, duplicates and blanks) from the 11 hole 2226 meter diamond drilling program have been analysed. The objective of this diamond drill program was to gain a firm understanding of the structural and lithological controls on mineralization at Zones 1, 2 and 3. Following this program, further RC and diamond drilling will be undertaken over these new areas as well as those already identified along strike.

The recently completed detailed magnetic and radiometric ground survey has resulted in the identification of anomalies prospective for REE mineralization. The magnetic data indicates that there is potential for similar styles of REE mineralization up to >4km in strike extent, with significant potential identified beyond the initial drilling targets. The company is therefore currently undertaking a full review of all its exploration results and data received to date, with a view to announcing our next stage of exploration.

Christopher Drysdale, Director added, "These diamond drilling results represent the final outstanding drill results from the Phase 2 drill program conducted earlier this year. Our understanding of the petrophysical properties of the Eureka project has expanded exponentially. This understanding has continued to identify new targets and trends, and on which to date we have not conducted any drill testing. We look forward to receiving more exploration results and to inspecting the new targets on our project area."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/142932_e929a32844f40a0a_001.jpg

FIGURE 1: Plan view of drill hole positions at Eureka illustrating all assay results received from diamond drilling campaign. Purple areas represent the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/142932_e929a32844f40a0a_001full.jpg.

HoleFromToInterval mTREO %Co-ordsZone
ED02178.979.40.52.95264157562603Zone 1
ED021166.1167.71.63.5Zone 1
ED022111.7112.91.23.15263307562373Zone 3
ED022140.0141.01.01.2Zone 3
ED022197.9198.20.32.0Zone 3
ED02373.374.61.31.65261637562410Zone 2
ED02398.999.60.70.5Zone 2
ED023195.4195.90.52.6Zone 2
ED02497.098.51.50.75262007562479Zone 2
ED024105.9106.30.40.8Zone 2
ED024110.2111.61.41.3Zone 2
ED024142.1142.70.60.5Zone 2
ED024154.1154.50.41.7Zone 2
ED024170.0171.11.10.4Zone 2
ED024187.1187.50.41.5Zone 2
ED025123.0123.70.71.55262557562441Zone 3
ED025137.9138.91.00.6Zone 3
ED025142.6143.40.80.5Zone 3
ED025152.5154.62.10.3Zone 3
ED025157.4160.83.40.3Zone 3
ED025174.2175.51.30.6Zone 3
ED025179.1179.70.60.5Zone 3
ED025188.9190.51.60.9Zone 3
ED025200.8201.50.71.6Zone 3
ED02657.157.60.50.75264647562554Zone 1
ED02666.968.71.81.4Zone 1
ED02674.975.60.72.9Zone 1
ED026139.8141.01.26.4Zone 1
ED026149.0150.21.22.0Zone 1
ED026187.0187.60.60.9Zone 1
ED02758.065.97.91.45261747562210Zone 3 S
incl.61.065.94.92.1Zone 3 S
ED02770.571.51.00.5Zone 3 S
ED02776.477.41.02.0Zone 3 S
ED02789.690.71.13.9Zone 3 S
ED02792.392.60.31.1Zone 3 S
ED02793.594.91.42.9Zone 3 S
ED027108.9109.30.41.1Zone 3 S
ED027140.2141.00.80.6Zone 3 S
ED02836.939.42.51.95262937562185Zone 3 S
ED02883.091.28.22.6Zone 3 S
incl.83.086.73.74.7Zone 3 S
ED02897.597.90.42.2Zone 3 S
ED028153.7154.71.01.5Zone 3 S
ED028157.5158.00.50.9Zone 3 S
ED028173.0173.70.74.5Zone 3 S
ED028185.2185.90.71.9Zone 3 S
ED03062.263.10.91.15262527562079Zone 3 S
ED03096.396.90.60.9Zone 3 S
ED030125.8126.50.71.6Zone 3 S
ED03125.026.61.61.15263617562056Zone 3 S
ED031145.4146.61.50.7Zone 3 S
ED031161.1161.70.62.6Zone 3 S

 

TABLE 1: Significant intercepts from the 2022 Diamond Drilling campaign. *
*Hole locations are provided in UTM Zone 33S. Reported intercepts are drilled lengths while the true thickness of the mineralisation is estimated to range between 60 and 80 per cent of the drilled lengths. Further drilling is necessary to establish the true thickness of the mineralisation.

Eureka Project Technical Disclosure

The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") effective from 2 August 2021, while an independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on the 15 September 2021 and prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website. (https://etech-resources.com).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample preparation facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting a 250 g sub-sample and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE. The sample is milled to 95% -200 mesh. To ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals, lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion is used with analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762; which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 902 334 1949

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech and future plans and objectives of E-Tech. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programmes and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142932

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesTSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources: Reverse Circulation Drilling Results Further Extends Rare Earths Footprint at Eureka

E-Tech Resources: Reverse Circulation Drilling Results Further Extends Rare Earths Footprint at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results from its most recent Reverse Circulation ("RC") exploration drilling campaign. Results from this drilling program have successfully extended the current known mineralised zones with a number of wide, shallow and high-grade intersections reinforcing the size scalability of the Eureka REE deposit.

Highlights from the RC drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual meeting held September 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed, and the shareholders have elected Jim Megann, John Philpott, Ken Marshall, Christopher Drysdale, and Frances Wall as directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has appointed Jim Megann as interim CEO, replacing Mr. Daniel Whittaker, who will step down as interim CEO of the Company in order to direct his focus to the expansion of other exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign ("C1") completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED013), 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO (ED014), 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO (ED015) and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO (ED020). The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 3 at depth and with lateral continuity. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press releases dated 10 November 2021 and 10 February 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the planned 14,000m drilling of the DEEP FOX Phase 4 drill program have been completed. DEEP FOX, our second resource, is located within the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador, Canada. (April 11, 2022 - Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates.) The drill program consisted of a total of 76 drill holes totalling 14,013 m of which 63 drill holes were for additional resource delineation and exploration and 13 drill holes were for the geotechnical and hydrogeological program. Our geology team will have all holes logged and sampled, with all samples sent for assay, in the next several weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aclara-re.com. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated

Q3 Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that an arbitrator of the Arbitration Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (" ACSCC ") has recently rendered a final ruling in favour of Aclara in connection with the previously disclosed arbitration proceeding between the Company and Madesal SpA (" Madesal "), providing for no specific performance nor payments of any kind to be made by the Company to Madesal.

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The grounds for the arbitration, which was initiated by Madesal before the ACSCC, was its  claim of an alleged violation of preparatory agreements executed between the parties in 2014 and 2015 (the " MOU and its Addendum ") pursuant to which Madesal would grant to the former owner of the Penco Module a mining easement over its property called "Fundo El Cabrito" for the future development of the Penco Module. As consideration for the easement, and recognizing the strategic value of the Fundo El Cabrito property, Madesal was granted a royalty over the future production of rare earths mined on the said property. Nevertheless, it was subsequently decided for technical and environmental reasons that the Penco Module would be developed in a different location and that, as a result, no mining would take place on Madesal's property. Madesal had been seeking specific performance of the obligations allegedly derived from the MOU and its Addendum, plus damages, which amounted to approximately US$30 million .

The ruling of the arbitrator, Mr. Roberto Guerrero del Rio , of the ACSCC was rendered on October 28, 2022 , however, the outcome of the ruling was not disclosed to the Company until it was served with the ruling today.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c3197.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

  • First two test wells to be drilled on HEVI lands in Q4/22 by North American Helium (NAH) with third test well to be drilled in first half 2023; costs funded 100% by NAH and HEVI retains a 20% working interest
  • Based on success of the three test wells, NAH commits to expeditiously drill development wells on the earned farmout blocks
  • New seismic option and seismic review option agreements with NAH could expand number of wells to be drilled by ~60%, from five to up to eight
  • At no cost, HEVI to receive NAH's proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful NAH wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce enhancements and amendments to the existing farmout agreement with North American Helium (" NAH "), through the execution of an Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement dated October 20 th 2022 (the " Amended Farmout "). The Amended Farmout offers HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs and allows the Company to retain 99% of its land base. At no cost, HEVI will also receive NAH's proprietary seismic that was recently used to drill three successful and producing NAH wells in the Mankota area, giving HEVI greater insight and valuable data that can be used in identifying future targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces the Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

Aclara Announces the Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is saddened to announce the passing of Ms. Karen Poniachik, a member of the Aclara Board of Directors

"On behalf of Aclara, our employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest condolences to Karen's family and friends," said Chairman Eduardo Hochschild. "It has been a privilege to know and work alongside her and we are grateful for her contributions to Aclara and to mining in Chile. She will be greatly missed."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
​Bravo Confirms Exceptional Rhodium Results from Overlimit Assays at Luanga

​Bravo Confirms Exceptional Rhodium Results from Overlimit Assays at Luanga

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO), (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced that it has received the overlimit (>1.0 g/t) rhodium ("Rh") assay results from drill hole PPT-LUAN-FD0065 at its wholly owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil. Preliminary results for PPT-LUAN-FD0065 were announced in the news release dated September 27th, 2022, reporting re-assay of samples from historic diamond drill holes ("DDH"). These results included a 2m interval that exceeded the upper limit of 1.0g/t rhodium for the assay methodology used. This sample was re-assayed for rhodium using the applicable methodology for higher rhodium grades and has returned exceptional rhodium values.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×