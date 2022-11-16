Critical MetalsInvesting News

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech or the Company") is pleased to announce the identification of 17 robust drill targets defined through the recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs.

Highlights:

  • An initial seventeen (17) drill target areas have been identified following the ground radiometric and magnetic geophysical surveys, and geological mapping program.
  • The initial target areas comprise favourable geophysical, geological and structural features akin to those of the original Eureka Zone 1 discovery.
  • Drilling is scheduled to commence in the last week of November with approximately 3,000 meters ("m") planned.

Jim Megann, Interim CEO, commented, "By taking the learnings from our previous exploration over the original Eureka Zone 1 discovery, we have been able to identify 17 extremely compelling drill targets. In just three months, we have defined these high-quality targets, all with similarities to the original discovery. Other targets could well emerge from the remaining areas still being investigated. We look forward to providing updates on the drilling results over the next couple of months."

The 3,000 m Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program planned over these 17 target areas will be driven by real time outcomes based upon results from the recently acquired portable X-Ray Fluorescence (pXRF) unit. This systematic approach will allow the Company to optimize the targeting methodology and plan follow-up holes on each target during the drilling program.

The target areas have been defined by the following key indicators:

  1. Anomalous thorium radiometric signature, as thorium is contained within monazite.
  2. Favourable lithologies, including carbonates and monazite identified during the geological mapping program.
  3. An association with structural features interpreted from the magnetic ground geophysical survey and believed to play an important role in the location of the Eureka deposit.
  4. Other drill target areas include discrete radiometric highs proximal to favourable and historical geochemistry results.

Historical exploration work completed by the Company has primarily been focused on an expansive drill program targeting our numerous high-grade (> 4% TREO) discoveries known as Zone 1, 2 and 3 (see News Release dated November 10, 2021). Results from these programs have demonstrated significant potential of REE mineralisation in the broader area. Since July 2022, the Company has focused exploration efforts on identifying target areas within the rest of Eureka Project. These targets represent favorable geophysical and geological features that mirror those of the original Eureka discovery. The majority are interpreted to have shallow overburden (approx. 2-3 meters) and an oxidation profile (approx. 50 metres).

This initial drilling program is designed to confirm associations, extent and understand the larger systems' potential to host a substantial REE deposit. Following this program, infill RC and diamond drilling will be undertaken over mineralised areas including those already identified.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/144509_8e70cdfbc49d2865_001.jpg

Figure 1: Exploration targets (white outlines) across EPL-6762 defined by anomalous thorium and supported by favourable lithologies and structural features.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/144509_8e70cdfbc49d2865_001full.jpg.

Eureka Project Technical Disclosure

The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") effective from August 2, 2021, while an independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on September 15, 2021 and prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Company's website. (https://etech-resources.com).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 16% of all samples submitted. Sampling of RC chips from drilling was conducted where each drilled meter collected from the rig mounted cyclone was then split in a 2:1 (2 way) riffle splitter. The smaller split fraction was then split again with a 1:1 (2 way) sample riffle splitter to create two approximately 2 kg samples. One sample was retained as a reference sample for future work, the other sample was collected as the laboratory sample stream and transported to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample preparation facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The sample was dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, a 250 g sub-sample was riffle split and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE with the sample milled to 95% -200 mesh. To ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals, lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion is used with analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. Mass balance is calculated as an additional quality control technique to ensure complete analysis.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) is a rare earth exploration company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 902 334 1949

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech and future plans and objectives of E-Tech. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programmes and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144509

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesTSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Announces Diamond Drilling Intersects Thick, Rare Earth Element Mineralisation, Open at Depth and Along Strike at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Announces Diamond Drilling Intersects Thick, Rare Earth Element Mineralisation, Open at Depth and Along Strike at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Phase 2 diamond drilling program has again successfully intersected shallow and thick REE mineralisation at its 100% owned Eureka REE Project

Highlights from the diamond drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources: Reverse Circulation Drilling Results Further Extends Rare Earths Footprint at Eureka

E-Tech Resources: Reverse Circulation Drilling Results Further Extends Rare Earths Footprint at Eureka

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results from its most recent Reverse Circulation ("RC") exploration drilling campaign. Results from this drilling program have successfully extended the current known mineralised zones with a number of wide, shallow and high-grade intersections reinforcing the size scalability of the Eureka REE deposit.

Highlights from the RC drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual meeting held September 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed, and the shareholders have elected Jim Megann, John Philpott, Ken Marshall, Christopher Drysdale, and Frances Wall as directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has appointed Jim Megann as interim CEO, replacing Mr. Daniel Whittaker, who will step down as interim CEO of the Company in order to direct his focus to the expansion of other exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a laboratory testing phase undertaken to optimize the metallurgical process and ensure that liquid residues not are generated. This test work forms part of the development program for the extraction of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") from Aclara's ionic clay resource in the Penco Module ("Project") located in the Bio Bio Region, in the south of Chile

This represents an important milestone in the development of the proposed Aclara REE extraction process, now known as "Circular Mineral Harvesting", as it demonstrates a unique process that not only results in attractive recoveries of REE but also minimizes the associated environmental footprint. The results show that 95% of the fresh water utilized by the process plant is retained within the circuit, that 99% of the main reagent (ammonium sulphate) is recirculated, and that no liquid residues will be produced thus negating the need for a tailings facility. In addition, the mining activities do not require the use of explosives nor subsequent crushing and milling, resulting in a very low carbon footprint operation. The successful completion of this test work materially de-risks the metallurgical attributes of the Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the first well (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). This First Test Well is situated due south of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota.

Drilling at the 13-30 location is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of 2,720 metres. Once drilling has concluded, the rig is expected to move to NAH's second licenced location at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well "). Preliminary flow test results from the First Test Well are anticipated to be available before the end of December, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals to Commence an Initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals to Commence an Initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of an initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 drill program . FOX MEADOW is the third major drill target in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program is expected to commence shortly, as our drilling contractor mobilizes on site this week. The drilling is expected to be completed in early December, 2022.

FOX MEADOW DRILL PROGRAM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the planned 14,000m drilling of the DEEP FOX Phase 4 drill program have been completed. DEEP FOX, our second resource, is located within the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador, Canada. (April 11, 2022 - Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates.) The drill program consisted of a total of 76 drill holes totalling 14,013 m of which 63 drill holes were for additional resource delineation and exploration and 13 drill holes were for the geotechnical and hydrogeological program. Our geology team will have all holes logged and sampled, with all samples sent for assay, in the next several weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aclara-re.com. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated

Q3 Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that an arbitrator of the Arbitration Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (" ACSCC ") has recently rendered a final ruling in favour of Aclara in connection with the previously disclosed arbitration proceeding between the Company and Madesal SpA (" Madesal "), providing for no specific performance nor payments of any kind to be made by the Company to Madesal.

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The grounds for the arbitration, which was initiated by Madesal before the ACSCC, was its  claim of an alleged violation of preparatory agreements executed between the parties in 2014 and 2015 (the " MOU and its Addendum ") pursuant to which Madesal would grant to the former owner of the Penco Module a mining easement over its property called "Fundo El Cabrito" for the future development of the Penco Module. As consideration for the easement, and recognizing the strategic value of the Fundo El Cabrito property, Madesal was granted a royalty over the future production of rare earths mined on the said property. Nevertheless, it was subsequently decided for technical and environmental reasons that the Penco Module would be developed in a different location and that, as a result, no mining would take place on Madesal's property. Madesal had been seeking specific performance of the obligations allegedly derived from the MOU and its Addendum, plus damages, which amounted to approximately US$30 million .

The ruling of the arbitrator, Mr. Roberto Guerrero del Rio , of the ACSCC was rendered on October 28, 2022 , however, the outcome of the ruling was not disclosed to the Company until it was served with the ruling today.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c3197.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×