Dynatrace Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms for the 16th Time

Dynatrace Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Gartner evaluated 19 vendors for this year's Magic Quadrant, with Dynatrace being named a Leader for the 16th time.
"Enterprises running mission-critical systems on AI-powered infrastructure need more than visibility; they need answers," said Steve Tack, EVP, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "AI introduces a new class of failures that tools built for simpler stacks cannot see, and fragmented tools leave teams guessing instead of acting. Dynatrace delivers precise end-to-end visibility across the full stack, so every team, from engineering to the business, has the context to act. We believe enterprises deserve a partner they can trust when it matters most, and we think being named a Gartner Leader for the 16th consecutive time reflects that trust."
Complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms are available on the Dynatrace website.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Padraig Byrne, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Neil Young, 13 July 2026
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates
Dynatrace was recognized as Compuware from 2010-2014.
Additional Resources:
- Dynatrace named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms for the 16th consecutive time
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.
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Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.
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Noelle Faris
VP, Investor Relations
Noelle.Faris@dynatrace.com
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