Dynatrace (Bindplane) also ranked the highest in three of five Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner ® Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that Gartner has named Dynatrace (Bindplane) a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Pipelines. Acquired by Dynatrace in April 2026, Bindplane is an OpenTelemetry-native observability pipeline that uses AI to help organizations collect, optimize, govern, and route telemetry from any source to any destination before it reaches downstream observability, security, and analytics platforms. Bindplane is available both as a standalone offering and as part of the Dynatrace platform.
"AI is accelerating telemetry growth faster than most organizations can manage, and the cost and complexity that follow land on every team downstream," said Mike Kelly, CEO and Founder, Bindplane. "Pipeline Intelligence puts teams in control from the start, shaping their telemetry before it becomes a cost or a risk. And because Bindplane is built on OpenTelemetry end to end, not just compatible with it, their data stays theirs, with no lock-in to any single vendor. We believe being named a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for this market reflects our commitment to delivering that for our customers."
In addition to being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, Dynatrace (Bindplane) also ranked highest in three of five Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner ® Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines: DevOps/AppDev (3.73 out of 5), Platform Operations (3.70 out of 5), and SecOps (3.68 out of 5, tied). Bindplane also placed in the highest two across all five Use Cases.
Complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Pipelines are available on the Dynatrace website.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner, 2026 Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, Andrea Curry, Neil Young, 12 November 2026.
Gartner, 2026 Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines, Andre Bridges, Pankaj Prasad, Neil Young, Andrea Curry, 16 November 2026
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About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com .
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