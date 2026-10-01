Dynatrace Completes Acquisition of Arize, Extending AI Observability Across the Full Development Lifecycle

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Arize , an AI observability and evaluation platform delivering continual learning for agents.

The rise of AI models and agents demands a new kind of observability. Dynatrace's acquisition of Arize brings evaluation and observability together, so teams can test AI applications before launch and keep them dependable once they're live. Together, Arize's leading AI evaluation capabilities and Dynatrace's end-to-end observability are expected to surface issues earlier and resolve them faster. Developers and AI builders gain full visibility into model and agent behavior from development through production, complementing Dynatrace's existing capabilities for managing performance, cost, and reliability across their environment.

"As agents multiply across enterprises, the importance of observability has risen. Bringing evaluation and observability together closes the loop between building AI applications and running them reliably in production, giving teams the visibility they need to catch issues earlier and resolve them faster," said Stephen Elliot, IDC Group VP for Software Development and IT Operations.

"The rise of AI has changed what we need from an observability platform," said Steve Tannock, VP of Platform Engineering Excellence, TELUS. "That's why we're excited about Dynatrace's acquisition of Arize. Together, the two technologies offer a modern approach with real potential to cover the full development lifecycle, from initial build through production."

Arize will continue supporting both Phoenix, its open-source platform, and AX, its enterprise platform. Over time, Arize capabilities will be integrated into Dynatrace, giving customers a unified AI observability experience. For more about Dynatrace and Arize, visit the Dynatrace blog . To learn more about Arize and sign up for a free trial, visit the Arize website .

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

About Arize
Arize is a unified AI observability and LLM evaluation platform that helps teams develop and maintain more successful AI. Arize's automated monitoring and observability platform allows teams to quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall performance across both traditional ML and generative use cases. Arize is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Dynatrace, Arize, Arize Phoenix, and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, capabilities expected to be available to organizations from using Dynatrace and Arize, and Dynatrace's plans to integrate Arize into the Dynatrace platform. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including our ability to successfully integrate Arize, the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media:
Dynatrace PR Team
dynatrace-pr@dynatrace.com

Investors:
Dynatrace IR Team
IR@dynatrace.com

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