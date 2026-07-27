Dynatrace Brings Autonomous Operations to Enterprise AI, Moving from Insight to Action

New innovations extend Dynatrace Intelligence beyond analysis and recommendations into trusted, autonomous execution
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, announced major advancements to Dynatrace Intelligence that help automatically resolve incidents, prevent disruptions, and accelerate operations while maintaining the human oversight and governance enterprises require.
Building on the introduction of Dynatrace Intelligence earlier this year, Dynatrace is adding new autonomous agents for incident triage and remediation, and no-code custom agent creation capabilities. The platform is also expanding its ecosystem of integrations, bringing insights directly into the tools and workflows teams already use.
AI systems typically lack the real-time context and controls to make reliable decisions, with most AI initiatives promising automation but often unable to deliver on production goals. Dynatrace addresses this by combining agentic AI with deterministic, real-time understanding of complex environments, creating AI that acts on facts, not guesses.
"Our operations teams are under constant pressure to manage increasingly complex environments while maintaining reliability and speed," said Angel Marchena, Director of Technical Operations at Western Governors University. "Dynatrace helps us reduce manual effort by providing automation that is grounded in real-time context, which allows our teams to focus on higher-value work while improving operational outcomes."
How Dynatrace Intelligence Works
Dynatrace Intelligence goes beyond providing answers to acting on them automatically. The release introduces:
- Autonomous SRE Agent: Triggers autonomously on newly detected problems to determine whether they are part of an existing investigation. If confirmed, the agent enriches the investigation with additional insights and updates the detected problem with a reference to the ongoing investigation.
- Cloud SRE Agent: Coordinates remediation activities and integrates with agents across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments, centralizing findings to provide a single auditable record for autonomous operations.
- Agent Builder: Enables customers to create and deploy custom AI agents without code, extending autonomous operations to workflows unique to their environments.
- Enhanced Dynatrace Assist: New capabilities bring natural-language investigation and agent-ready workflows to even more users.
- Expanded Integration Ecosystem: New integrations with hyperscalers like AWS, Azure and Google; enterprise platforms like ServiceNow, Atlassian, and PagerDuty; developer tools and leading AI technologies enable teams to resolve and remediate across the systems they already use.
AI That Acts on Answers, Not Guesses
Unlike approaches that rely primarily on probabilistic outputs, Dynatrace Intelligence grounds every action in deterministic, real-time system understanding. Every action is rooted in environment-specific context and designed to be transparent, auditable, and governed - giving enterprises the confidence to automate increasingly complex operational workflows.
"Most observability platforms stop at data – leaving humans to find answers, determine what to do, and execute," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "With these advancements to Dynatrace Intelligence, we're helping organizations move from understanding problems to resolving them automatically. By grounding agentic AI in deterministic context, Dynatrace enables enterprises to automate operations with confidence while maintaining governance and control."
"Enterprises investing in AI-driven observability have an opportunity to turn data into intelligence that translates into trusted, autonomous action," said Stephen Elliot, Group VP, IDC. "The gap between AI-generated insight and safe, governed execution is one of the biggest concerns; customers need a deterministic, real-time context with automation and auditability to drive trusted and reliable outcomes."
Cloud SRE Agent, Enhanced Dynatrace Assist, and the expanded integration ecosystem are available to SaaS customers on DPS today. Autonomous SRE Agent and Agent Builder are expected to be available in August.
FAQ
What is Dynatrace Intelligence?
Dynatrace Intelligence is an advanced AI-powered capability embedded within the Dynatrace platform that enables organizations to move beyond insights to autonomous operations by automatically identifying, triaging, and remediating issues across complex digital environments.
How does Dynatrace achieve autonomous operations?
Dynatrace achieves autonomous operations by combining agentic AI with its patented causal AI engine for deterministic, real-time understanding of IT environments. This allows for reliable decision-making and automated execution of tasks, rooted in factual data rather than probabilistic guesses.
What types of agents are available in Dynatrace Intelligence?
Dynatrace Intelligence introduces an Autonomous SRE Agent for incident resolution and a Cloud SRE Agent for multi-cloud remediation. Additionally, an Agent Builder allows customers to create custom, no-code AI agents tailored to their unique workflows.
How does Dynatrace help ensure trust and governance in AI automation?
Dynatrace helps ensure trust and governance through its deterministic AI approach, transparent action logging, auditable records, and built-in human oversight capabilities that allow for human approval and intervention where required, maintaining control over automated processes.
What integrations are available for Dynatrace Intelligence?
Dynatrace Intelligence integrates with leading hyperscalers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), enterprise platforms (ServiceNow, Atlassian, PagerDuty), developer tools, and other key AI technologies, enabling seamless operation within existing IT ecosystems.
What specific problem does Dynatrace Intelligence solve for enterprises?
Dynatrace Intelligence helps to solve problems related to unreliable AI automation by providing a platform where AI acts on facts, not guesses. This enables enterprises to confidently automate complex operational workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve system reliability in increasingly complex, distributed environments.
Additional Resources
- dtctl: The Dynatrace observability CLI that's built for AI agents and humans
- Dynatrace AI agents begin working for you on day one, and are built to grow with you
- Orchestrate multicloud AI agents for autonomous incident resolution
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.
Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.
Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's capabilities and platform, the expected current and future benefits to organizations from using the Dynatrace platform, and the timing for when any capabilities, features, or functionality are expected to be available. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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