Dynatrace Announces Intent to Pursue FedRAMP High and Expanded Government Security Standards

Building on FedRAMP Moderate authorization, company outlines roadmap to support higher-security U.S. government and sovereign environments
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced its intent to pursue FedRAMP High authorization and expanded government security standards. This effort is part of Dynatrace's broader public sector strategy, building on its established FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization. This strategic direction reflects Dynatrace's commitment to supporting U.S. federal agencies, state and local government agencies, defense and intelligence organizations, commercial customers working with federal agencies, and global public sector customers operating in environments that require elevated levels of security and compliance.
Since achieving FedRAMP Moderate authorization in 2020 and subsequently expanding that authorization to include Dynatrace Application Security under NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5, Dynatrace has supported public sector organizations with compliance-ready observability and security solutions. As federal agencies accelerate modernization initiatives, hybrid cloud transformation, and AI adoption, Dynatrace is committed to building its platform to operate across higher security baselines, reinforcing Dynatrace's plans to pursue FedRAMP High authorization.
Dynatrace plans to pursue FedRAMP High authorization to support agencies with more advanced security requirements. The company is engaging with customers and partners to align future platform capabilities with evolving federal and public sector needs. Dynatrace's unified observability platform and Grail ® data lakehouse architecture are designed to support highly regulated environments, with a roadmap to align future capabilities with FedRAMP High, Department of Defense (DoD), and other evolving government security and compliance requirements.
"Federal agencies have been running mission-critical workloads on Dynatrace since our FedRAMP Moderate authorization in 2020 – that's the foundation this announcement builds from," said Steve Tack, CPO of Dynatrace. "We're engineering the Dynatrace architecture to specifically support federal and public sector environments, bringing precise answers, intelligent automation, and resilient operations to the most critical missions in government."
Dynatrace's government portfolio is designed around customer and partner-managed deployment within agency-defined operational boundaries, ensuring data sovereignty and control across all classification levels.
"Agencies planning multi-year modernization programs need to know their observability platform can evolve with them, from FedRAMP Moderate toward higher security baselines, without requiring rearchitecting or switching vendors," said Willie Hicks, Global Public Sector CTO at Dynatrace. "That's what we're building toward: a single platform that meets agencies where they are today and scales with them as their mission security requirements evolve."
Dynatrace engages with public sector organizations through its established partner ecosystem and direct collaboration channels. Government agencies interested in discussing Dynatrace's public sector direction and compliance aligned priorities can contact their Dynatrace representative or visit www.dynatrace.com/solutions/industry/public-sector .
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.
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Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's plan to pursue FedRAMP High authorization and expanded government security standards and the expected future benefits to organizations if Dynatrace achieves FedRAMP High authorization and expanded government security standards. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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