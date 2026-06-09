Duracell Debuts Limited-Edition Lionel Messi Packs & Batteries at Retail Nationwide

For the First Time in Brand History, Duracell Transforms the Battery Cell Itself, Featuring Messi's Iconic Tattoos to Celebrate the "Messi Reboot" Campaign

Duracell , the world's leading disposable battery manufacturer, today announced the official retail rollout of its highly anticipated limited-edition battery packs in partnership with the GOAT, Lionel Messi. Following the launch of Duracell's "Messi Reboot" campaign this spring, these first-of-their-kind packs are now available at major retailers, bringing the power behind the GOAT directly to fans ahead of this summer's premier global soccer tournament.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609275712/en/

DURACELL DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION LIONEL MESSI PACKS & BATTERIES AT RETAIL NATIONWIDE

DURACELL DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION LIONEL MESSI PACKS & BATTERIES AT RETAIL NATIONWIDE

The collaboration introduces a historic milestone for the brand, marking the first time in Duracell's history that a celebrity-inspired design has been incorporated directly onto the battery cells. Each battery in the limited-edition packs features a design inspired by the artistry on Messi's legendary left leg—the precise powerhouse behind his historic career. By channeling the exact limb that drives his unmatched strikes and agility, this collection transforms a household necessity into a premium collector's item. Engineered with Duracell's exclusive PowerBoost™ Ingredients, the batteries deliver maximum power, mirroring the high-intensity energy and technical precision Messi unleashes from his dominant leg every time he steps onto the pitch.

"We wanted to give fans a unique way to power their passion for the soccer tournament this summer," said Javier Hernández, Global CMO at Duracell. "Bringing Messi's iconic left leg tattoos onto our batteries is a first in brand history allowing us to merge his legendary performance with Duracell's most advanced power delivering trusted power all summer long."

From the stadium lights to the living room, these packs allow fans to power their game-day experience with a unique piece of soccer history. The limited edition Duracell x Messi collection is available now at all major retailers across North America, including Walmart, Amazon, and Lowe's, just in time for the world's biggest sporting tournament this summer.

Fans who purchase participating Duracell products will have the opportunity to win premium soccer gear and limited-edition merchandise signed by Messi himself through a national sweepstakes running now through August 30th. More details and entry forms are available at SoccerSweeps.Duracell.com .

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Visit www.duracell.com for more information.

duracellmedia@citizenrelations.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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