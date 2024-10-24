Drones Driven by A.I. Are Taking Over Major Industries Including Agriculture, Construction, Military & More

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Drones Driven by A.I. Are Taking Over Major Industries Including Agriculture, Construction, Military & More

Drones Driven by A.I. Are Taking Over Major Industries Including Agriculture, Construction, Military & More

FN Media Group News Commentary - Artificial intelligence (AI) and drones are a formidable combo that has the potential to transform a variety of industries. When coupled, they build intelligent and autonomous airborne systems capable of completing complicated tasks in a variety of conditions. Because of this, the combination of artificial intelligence and drone technology offers new aerial technological developments for various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, and security, as well as a solution to many aerial imagery demands. Factors such as technological advancements, growing need for automation and efficiency, and the increasing adoption of drones in the Logistics and Delivery, Agriculture and Precision Farming, Disaster Management and Search & Rescue, Environmental Monitoring and Industrial sectors are boosting the adoption of AI solutions in the UAV landscape. A report from Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence projected that the Artificial Intelligence in drone market size is projected to show steady growth during the forecast period (2024-2029). The report said: "Booming drone adoption in the sector boosts AI in drone market growth. Drones driven by AI are taking over major sectors such as agriculture, serving as industrious field workers. They minimize human effort while monitoring crop health, accurately locating pests, and applying irrigation to maximize production and optimize resource use. The movement known as "precision agriculture" is revolutionizing the way of raising food. According to the January 2022 Press Release Bureau, the government is extending financial support under the "Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization" to encourage the use of drones in agriculture. The Agriculture Ministry will give agricultural institutions grants of up to Rs. 10 lakhs so the farmers can buy drones. When it comes to drone demonstrations on farmer fields Farmer's Producers Organizations (FPOs) can receive funds for up to 75% of the total cost of the drone. The initiatives and factors supporting agriculture enhance the drone market." Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO).

"The growing need for automation in logistics propels AI in drone market. Industries these days need effective and automated ways to handle logistics jobs. Drones and AI together present an attractive alternative for companies looking to increase productivity and accuracy as they save labor expenses and increase productivity by automating operations that were previously done by hand. By the end of 2024, Prime Air plans to expand internationally into Italy and the UK, in addition to starting drone deliveries in the United States. Similarly, in October 2023, Amazon Pharmacy launched drone delivery of pharmaceuticals. Eligible consumers in College Station, Texas, can now have their drugs delivered to their homes via drone within 60 minutes of placing their purchase with Amazon Pharmacy."

ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Issues Big Development News Today on Adding Patent Assets to the Company – Get the full details by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Additional Groundbreaking   ZenaTech Inc. Developments this week include:

ZenaTech Announced a Software Company Acquisition Adding Significant Capabilities to Building AI Drones - ZenaTech also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZooOffice Inc., the holding company for software companies Jadian and DeskFlex, from ZenaTech's former parent company. The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important compliance and inspection software as well as scheduling and mapping software that will be incorporated into ZenaTech's ZenaDrone AI drone solutions. This transaction further expands ZenaTech's portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenue in the government sector among others. The acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.

"Adding Jadian and DeskFlex software capabilities to the ZenaTech portfolio is part of our strategy to offer full stack, integrated AI drone solutions targeted to multiple sectors such as Agriculture. Jadian's compliance software will be integrated with ZenaDrone drone hardware and sensors to help farmers track and manage regulatory and environmental requirements such as crop traceability, fertilizer and pesticide use, water conservation, and greenhouse gas emissions. Deskflex scheduling and mapping software will add value integrated into our property management sector solutions," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Read this full release at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/zenatech-announces-software-company-acquisition-113000656.html

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Edgescale AI Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) recently announced a strategic partnership to deliver Live Edge, a groundbreaking combination of Palantir Edge AI and Edgescale AI distributed infrastructure technology, designed to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing, utilities, and other complex industrial environments.

AI is reshaping the world and transforming our relationship with technology, yet applying AI to operational technology in industries and critical infrastructure remains a challenge. So long as the complexity and operational burden of activating machines, equipment, vehicles, and sensors in physical systems remains high, we only achieve a fraction of AI's true potential for automating our technology and improving our lives.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently announced that, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Aramco, and Saudi Arabia's Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) are planning to launch Design in Saudi Arabia (DISA). DISA is envisaged to be an incubator program for Saudi Arabia that aims to support startups that are adopting AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.

This initiative aims to support early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development to commercialization. It aims to provide a comprehensive suite of support that includes technical assistance, business coaching, and intellectual property (IP) training, all aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. Should this initiative materialize, startups would gain access to resources such as Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco's industrial experience and RDIA's strategic guidance.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently issued a Letter to Stockholders from Company CEO Bill Irby.

Dear Stockholders: First, I want to extend my appreciation for the trust and confidence you have placed in AgEagle. Upon taking over as CEO from Grant Begley (former interim CEO and current Board Chairman), we have been evolving and advancing AgEagle toward the creation of maximum long-term shareholder value.

To fund our aggressive growth plans, we recently completed a $6.5M capital raise. The market's reaction was a continued decline in our stock price. It became necessary to plan and execute a 50:1 reverse stock split. Our trading was halted October 4th but has since resumed, and I am truly optimistic regarding the path ahead as I believe that the company is currently under-valued… In conclusion, through a combination of our key initiatives, growing demand, and demonstrated progress in our newest market, I believe AgEagle is on the correct path to increase long-term shareholder value. We appreciate your continued support. Sincerely, Bill Irby, CEO

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced its participation in the upcoming Wings of Saskatchewan event in Regina, from October 30 to October 31, 2024. Draganfly will showcase its latest drone technology advancements, contributing to discussions on industry trends, safety, and regulatory considerations alongside key stakeholders in the aviation sector.

The Wings of Saskatchewan Conference, hosted by the Saskatchewan Aerial Applicators Association and the Saskatchewan Aviation Council, serves as a vital gathering for the aviation community. This year's event will bring together leaders from both civil and commercial aviation sectors to discuss technological advancements, regulatory updates, and future trends within the industry.

About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia  
 Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup  
 Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.  FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.  FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected", "anticipates", "draft", "eventually", or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

QUALCOMM IncorporatedQCOMNASDAQ:QCOM
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. ( TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. ( TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse

copper investing

Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target

Lithium Investing

Pursuit Secures Funding for $1 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

×