International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Opawica Explorations

OPW:CA
2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

White Cliff Minerals

Drilling Contracts Awarded at Rae Cu Project

Mobilisation activities at Rae to commence imminently

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming drilling activities at its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”). The Company is set to commence drilling after recent granting of the required permits. This work program marks the first substantial exploration effort in the region for over a decade.
  • Northspan Explorations Ltd (“Northspan”) awarded a Contract for drilling at the Company’s Rae Copper Project. Northspan have been successfully undertaking drilling in Northern Canada for more than 40 years, including recently having safely and successfully completed drilling activities at nearby Nunavut projects
  • The maiden campaign will target approximately 4,000 meters of drilling at the Hulk sedimentary target and Danvers project area
  • Drilling will commence at the recently acquired Danvers project area, with works looking to further define the expansion upside noted by previous operators
  • Geophysical methods are currently being evaluated to assist in defining depth and strike extents at Danvers, with mineralisation remaining open in all directions
  • Several robust targets within the Rae Group sediments at Hulk have been defined for drill testing sediment hosted copper potential where:
    • Key regional scale structures are present as fluid conduits for mineralising fluids entering the sedimentary basin
    • Conductive signatures have been identified within sub basins at the Hulk target from 2024 MobileMT airborne surveys, indicating possible sulphide accumulations
    • Copper mineralisation has been sampled by the Company in outcrop
  • Alongside the drilling, detailed geological mapping and sampling will be undertaken this year to further expand the strike extent of surface mineralisation, and to identify further drill targets within the wider Rae Project area, with a focus on the Danvers, Hulk and Stark prospects

Figure 1 - Rae Copper Project


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnresource investing
Black Cat Syndicate

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

To celebrate the commencement of gold production at our Paulsens Gold Operation (“Paulsens”), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or the “Company”) is excited to offer shareholders an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Black Cat embossed, one ounce (1oz) commemorative gold coin to mark this milestone (“Cat Coin”).

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.

During January 2025 the Company completed installation of new velocity string tubing in two wells located on tripods (Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2) in an operation that took approximately two weeks' time.

US bills.

Is Cash the Mining Industry's Most Valuable Resource?

At any given time, hundreds of companies in the resource sector are working to develop thousands of projects.

While most experts in the sector view people as the number one element that determines a company's success, capital is key. It's also often overlooked despite the fact that nothing can happen without it.

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), CEO Jay Martin sat down with industry experts Rick Rule, Maria Smirnova, Natascha Kiernan and Alexandra Woodyer Sherron to get their thoughts on raising capital in the sector and to answer the question of whether cash is the most valuable resource in the mining industry.

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) (“Caprice” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill programme at the Island Gold Project. Phase 1 drilling has returned exceptional thick, high-grade gold intersections from testing previously unrecognised, high-grade, structurally controlled, cross-cutting “Break of Day”1 analogue gold targets.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) has announced the presentation expanding in the Taroom Trough.


This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the results from benchtop scale beneficiation testwork completed on composite reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples from the W2 prospect at the Wandanya Project1. The testwork demonstrates substantial uplifts from composite feed grades of 21.2% Mn and 41.5% Mn to concentrate grades well above the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark grade for both the moderate and higher-grade feed samples. The laboratory testwork used HLS techniques as a proxy for widely used, industry based dense media separation (DMS).

×