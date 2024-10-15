Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Woomera Mining

Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia


Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its two-pronged diamond core programme for the recently acquired Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has commenced. Woomera has mobilized two drill rigs drilling parallel to allow completion of a 2000- 3000m programme in more favourable weather conditions. It is expected the drilling will be completed in 6 to 8 weeks, with results expected in January 2025.

Woomera is earning an 80% interest in the Bronze Fox Project from Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) by expenditure of US$4m and has to the right to acquire a 100% interest.

Figure 1: Litho drilling diamond core rigs at Bronze Fox

Figure 2: Start of drill hole F109 (planned 900m)

BRONZE FOX PROJECT

The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbaatar. It represents an opportunity to secure an 80% interest (with the ability to move to 100% at Woomera’s election) in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling approximately 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.

The Bronze Fox Project is located proximal to several world class mineral deposits including Oyu Tolgoi, Kharmagtai, Tsagaan Suvarga and Tavan Tolgoi (see Figure 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from African Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wmlresource investing
WML:AU
The Conversation (0)
What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment?

What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment?

Preliminary economic assessments are critical for determining the economic viability of a resource project.

Mining companies require positive assessments in order to justify investing more capital in moving the project through to development. Knowing what a preliminary economic assessment is will help new market participants better understand the investment value of a mining company and its assets.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the information that preliminary economic assessments include, and why they are a crucial part of the mineral resource exploration and mining process.

Keep reading...Show less
Red Cloud

Red Cloud Announces Fall Mining Showcase 2024 Agenda


Keep reading...Show less
Spoilbank Marina as of September 2024.

Port Hedland’s Spoilbank Marina Set to Open in November

The BHP-funded Spoilbank Marina in Port Hedland will officially open at 5:30 p.m. AWST on November 29 with a community celebration, the Western Australia (WA) government said on Tuesday (October 8).

The AU$187.5 million project is funded by the Western Australian government, the Town of Port Hedland and mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP).

BHP contributed AU$12.4 million to the marina as per an announcement by the WA government in August 2021. In its 2023 Community Development Report, BHP highlighted the project’s aim to provide employment and business opportunities for local workers and businesses in Port Hedland and the wider Pilbara region.

Keep reading...Show less
GOING PUBLIC written on ticker screen.

Global IPO Market Defies Economic Slowdown, Listings Rise 11 Percent in Q3

The global initial public offering (IPO) market has displayed remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2024, despite ongoing market volatility, geopolitical tensions and a global economic slowdown.

While the overall volume of IPOs has dipped year-over-year, it climbed compared to the prior quarter, signaling cautious optimism among market participants.

According to the EY Global IPO Trends report for Q3 2024, the number of IPOs fell by 14 percent to 310, with proceeds decreasing by 35 percent to US$24.9 billion compared to the same period last year.

However, this quarter saw a 11 percent increase in the number of IPOs launched from the previous quarter, indicating a possible recovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the expedited laboratory-based assay results from the W2 prospect Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program. The maiden drill program identified high- grade hydrothermal related stratabound manganese mineralisation with these assay results confirming the initial pXRF results2

Keep reading...Show less
Australasian Metals Limited

Gallium Mineralisation Discovered in Rock Chip Samples from the May Queen South Bauxite Project, Queensland

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Invion Limited Notification of Security Consolidation or Split

Spectacular Drilling Results from the Didievi Project 65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold from 177m

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Gold Investing

+100g/t gold assays at Victory United Reef at Lyell

Graphite Investing

Exceptional Downstream Milling and Purification Testwork Results

Gold Investing

More High Grade Gold at Leinster South

Gold Investing

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

×