Doseology Announces Resignation of Director

Doseology Announces Resignation of Director

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, announces that Larry Latowsky has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information visit:

Corporate: www.doseology.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Kareem Baalbaki
Interim CEO
Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:
Email: hello@doseology.com
Phone: 825.800.0115

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319077

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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