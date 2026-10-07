Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its third-quarter 2026 earnings call at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2026. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com .

For individuals who prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-833-309-3473 and international callers should dial 1-785-838-9251. The conference ID for the telephonic earnings call is DOMINION. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day October 30. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on October 30. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-800-757-4768. International callers should dial 1-402-220-7227. The passcode for the replay is 17292.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

News Category: Corporate & Financial

Media: Ryan Frazier, (804) 836-2083 or C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com
Financial analysts: David McFarland, (804) 819-2438 or David.M.McFarland@dominionenergy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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