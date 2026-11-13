Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Awards $4.5 million in Grants to Nonprofit Organizations Across Multiple States

- Grants awarded to 412 nonprofits, including 229 in Virginia
- Funds will support human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality
- Foundation giving is funded by Dominion Energy shareholders
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $4.5 million in grants, funded by shareholders, to nonprofit organizations across multiple states.
Grants were awarded to 412 organizations across the Dominion Energy footprint, including 229 in Virginia, which received just over $3.3 million in support. This funding supports programs and services focused on a variety of causes, including hunger relief, dental and health care clinics, housing stability, early literacy, community gardens and nature trails as well as arts and culture. Grant recipients include:
- Dulles South Food Pantry in Loudoun County, to assist with access to reliable, healthy food
- Partnership for Housing Affordability in Richmond, for the expansion of its Housing Resource Line
- The Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, for an initiative to provide free, hands-on environmental education to Hampton Roads students
"Nonprofits are the heart of our community, delivering essential services and enhancing the quality of life for all," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "From addressing hunger to providing educational opportunities to caring for our environment, nonprofits help our communities grow stronger every day. We're proud to support their good work in the regions Dominion Energy serves."
Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeast North Carolina, and parts of West Virginia, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted from Jan. 11 through Feb. 19, 2027. Visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/foundation for more information.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ) provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina; is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power; and is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. Through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $40 million in 2025 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
News Category: Corporate & Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113717362/en/
Media Contact: Cherise Newsome, Cherise.M.Newsome@DominionEnergy.com , (757) 840-0100