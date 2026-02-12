Diamcor Provides Update on Discharge of Security and Indebtedness, and Granting of Extension of Time to Hold the 2025 Annual General Meeting

Diamcor Provides Update on Discharge of Security and Indebtedness, and Granting of Extension of Time to Hold the 2025 Annual General Meeting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI,OTC:DMIFF), (the "Company") announces that subject to the terms and conditions of an agreement executed between the Company and Tiffany & Co. Canada parties ("Tiffany") and having an effective date of February 6, 2026, Tiffany has agreed to release and discharge the Company from all security and indebtedness related to the outstanding Tiffany credit facilities to the Company, and to the termination of the off-take agreement between the parties.

The Company also announces that it has been granted an extension of time to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting until June 30, 2026, by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI. The Company has an established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dean H. Taylor
President & CEO Diamcor Mining Inc.
DTaylor@diamcormining.com
Tel (250) 864-3326
www.diamcormining.com

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

