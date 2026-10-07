Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, November 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings materials will be available on the company's website at www.devonenergy.com. On Friday, November 6, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT). A webcast link to the conference call and replay link will be available on the company's website.
ABOUT Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations.
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