Devon Energy Provides Updated 2026 Outlook

Devon Energy Provides Updated 2026 Outlook

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today provided an updated outlook for the combined company following the recent completion of its transformative merger with Coterra Energy. Supplemental guidance tables for the combined entity are included below and a presentation is available on the company's website at www.devonenergy.com.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Combined Production Outlook: Production is expected to average 1.380 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for 2026, including oil volumes of 500,000 barrels per day.

  • Capital Investment Plan: Full year 2026 capital spending is expected to total approximately $4.9 billion, with more than 60% allocated to the Permian Basin. The plan reflects a disciplined activity level of 31 rigs and 10 completion crews, with 460 to 480 net wells expected online, optimized for free cash flow generation.

  • Enhanced Shareholder Returns: The company is targeting the return of up to 70% of free cash flow to shareholders, through a quarterly fixed dividend of $0.32 per share and the previously announced $8 billion share repurchase authorization.

  • Balance Sheet Strength: Maintaining an investment grade balance sheet with ample liquidity to fund the capital program through commodity cycles. We expect to retire $1.25 billion of debt in 2026.

  • Portfolio Review Underway: We will provide timely updates as we move expeditiously to concentrate the portfolio around our premier Permian position, enabling improved shareholder returns. 

  • Synergy Capture: The company is accelerating synergy capture and expects to capture $600 million in 2027 and is on track to deliver $1.0 billion of annual pretax synergies on a run-rate basis by year-end 2027. Shared best practices and technology are driving material progress on capital optimization, operating margin improvements, and corporate cost structure.

CEO COMMENTARY

"We are excited to share our initial outlook for the combined company," said Clay Gaspar, president and CEO. "We are carrying a sense of urgency into all aspects of our business, including integration, execution, and our portfolio review. Today's guidance underscores the strength of our newly combined platform as one of the largest and most efficient E&P companies. Optimizing our portfolio remains a top priority, and a complete review of our strategic and financial criteria is well underway. We are confident in our ability to translate the power of this combination into durable free cash flow growth and improved shareholder returns."

ABOUT Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
investor.relations@dvn.com Michelle Hindmarch
405-228-4450 405-552-7460


NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company's website and in the related Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases "expects," "believes," "will," "would," "could," "continue," "may," "aims," "likely to be," "intends," "forecasts," "projections," "estimates," "plans," "expectations," "targets," "opportunities," "potential," "anticipates," "outlook" and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices, including from changes in trade relations and policies, such as the imposition of new or increased tariffs or other trade protection measures by the U.S., China or other countries; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations; risks related to our hedging activities; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties and investments; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production, including from limits to the build out of midstream infrastructure; competition for assets, materials, people and capital, which can be exacerbated by supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other changes in trade policy; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to federal lands, environmental matters, water disposal and tax matters; climate change and risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks relating to our sustainability initiatives; claims, audits and other proceedings impacting our business, including with respect to historic and legacy operations; governmental interventions in energy markets; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cybersecurity risks; risks associated with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; risks related to shareholder activism; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; our ability to pay dividends and make share repurchases; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "2025 Form 10-K") or other filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, represent management's current reasonable expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described elsewhere in the 2025 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2025 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

SECOND-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE

Note: Devon's Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance reflects standalone Devon operations plus Coterra beginning on May 7, 2026.

PRODUCTION GUIDANCE                                
    Quarter 2     Full Year  
    Low     High     Low     High  
Oil (MBbls/d)     485       505       490       510  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)     305       315       315       330  
Gas (MMcf/d)     3,150       3,250       3,300       3,400  
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)     1,315       1,360       1,355       1,405  


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE                              
  Quarter 2     Full Year  
(in millions) Low     High     Low     High  
Permian       $ 2,900
  
Rockies
       $ 875  
Eagle Ford
       $ 475  
Anadarko       $ 275
  
Marcellus
         $ 225  
Upstream capital $ 1,225     $ 1,275     $ 4,675     $ 4,825  
Midstream and other capital   25       75       125       175  
Total capital $ 1,250     $ 1,350     $ 4,800     $ 5,000  


PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE                                
    Quarter 2     Full Year  
    Low     High     Low     High  
Oil - % of WTI     98 %     102 %     98 %     100 %
NGL - % of WTI     21 %     25 %     24 %     26 %
Natural gas - % of Henry Hub     10 %     20 %     40 %     50 %



OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS 		                               
    Quarter 2     Full Year  
($ millions, except Boe and %)   Low     High     Low     High  
LOE per BOE   $ 5.00       $ 5.20       $ 5.00       $ 5.20    
GP&T per BOE   $ 3.20       $ 3.40       $ 3.00       $ 3.20    
Production and property taxes as % of upstream sales     6.5 %       7.5 %       6.5 %       7.5 %  
Exploration expenses   $ 10       $ 20       $ 70       $ 90    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization per BOE   $ 11.50       $ 12.00       $ 11.00       $ 11.50    
General and administrative expenses per BOE   $ 1.30       $ 1.40       $ 1.35       $ 1.45    
Financing costs, net   $ 125       $ 135       $ 495       $ 515    


INCOME TAX GUIDANCE                                
    Quarter 2     Full Year  
(% of pre-tax earnings)   Low     High     Low     High  
Current income tax rate     19 %       21 %       13 %       15 %  
Effective income tax rate     23 %       25 %       22 %       24 %  


2026 & 2027 HEDGING POSITIONS

Oil Commodity Hedges                                        
    Price Swaps     Price Collars  
Period   Volume (Bbls/d)     Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl)     Volume (Bbls/d)     Weighted Average Floor Price ($/Bbl)     Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/Bbl)  
Q2-Q4 2026   9,127
     $ 66.14       75,382     $ 56.30     $ 72.98  
Q1-Q4 2027  
    $       32,466     $ 58.86     $ 83.19  


      Three Way Collars    
Period   Volume (Bbls/d)     Weighted Average Floor Sold Price ($/Bbl)     Weighted Average Floor Purchased Price ($/Bbl)     Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/Bbl)      
Q2-Q4 2026     108,698     $ 49.51     $ 59.59     $ 72.62    
Q1-Q4 2027     57,397     $ 47.25     $ 57.25     $ 73.14    


Oil Basis Swaps                    
Period   Index   Volume (Bbls/d)     Weighted Average Differential to WTI ($/Bbl)  
Q2-Q4 2026   WTI/NYMEX     73,615     $ 0.95    
Q2-Q4 2026   Midland Sweet     46,000     $ 1.10    
Q2-Q4 2026   WTI/Brent     8,625     $ (5.61 )  
Q2-Q4 2026   NYMEX Roll     88,727     $ 1.31    
Q1-Q4 2027   WTI/NYMEX     32,466     $ 1.04    
Q1-Q4 2027   Magellan East Houston     27,000     $ 1.85    
Q1-Q4 2027   Midland Sweet     48,000     $ 1.02    


Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub                                  
    Price Swaps     Price Collars  
Period   Volume (MMBtu/d)     Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)     Volume (MMBtu/d)     Weighted Average Floor Price ($/MMBtu)     Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/MMBtu)  
Q2-Q4 2026     247,500     $ 3.80       930,000     $ 3.36     $ 5.44  
Q1-Q4 2027         $       490,000     $ 3.17     $ 5.33  



Natural Gas Basis Swaps 		               
Period   Index   Volume (MMBtu/d)     Weighted Average Differential to Henry Hub ($/MMBtu)  
Q2–Q4 2026   Houston Ship Channel     50,000     $ (0.29 )  
Q2–Q4 2026   Transco Leidy     194,545     $ (0.78 )  
Q2–Q4 2026   Transco Zone 6 Non-NY     194,545     $ (0.16 )  
Q2–Q4 2026   WAHA     305,636     $ (1.85 )  
Q1–Q4 2027   Transco Leidy     47,500     $ (0.65 )  
Q1–Q4 2027   Transco Zone 6 Non-NY     150,000     $ 0.35    
Q1–Q4 2027   WAHA     135,041     $ (1.30 )  


Devon's oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon's natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC first of the month Henry Hub index. Devon's NGL derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month OPIS Mont Belvieu, Texas index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of May 31, 2026.


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