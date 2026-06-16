Devon Energy CEO Clay Gaspar to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Devon Energy CEO Clay Gaspar to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced Clay Gaspar, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Central time (9:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 and will be webcast live on Devon's website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

ABOUT Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio anchored by our world-class position in the Delaware Basin, as well as high quality assets in the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin and Williston Basin. Devon's disciplined capital allocation model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate resilient free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Investor.relations@dvn.com
405-228-4450

Media Contact
Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460


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