Desert Mountain Energy Announces ADEQ Determination for Mccauley Helium Field

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 20, 2026 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME" or the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has received a "Determination of No Migration of Pollutants" from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ") in relation to planned stimulation activities within the Company's McCauley Helium Field in Arizona.
Based on the information submitted by the Company, ADEQ determined that no Aquifer Protection Permit ("APP") will be required for the planned well stimulation activities associated with the McCauley Field. The determination applies to four existing wells and one planned future well within the project area.
In its letter dated May 19, 2026, ADEQ stated that the planned operations are designed, constructed and intended to operate in a manner that will prevent migration of pollutants to aquifers or the vadose zone. ADEQ's determination referenced fracture modeling, geological isolation, well construction design, and the Company's stimulation and recovery processes.
The Company notes that it voluntarily implemented drilling and well completion practices designed to exceed baseline regulatory standards in order to provide multiple layers of protection for groundwater resources associated with its Arizona operations.
"We appreciate ADEQ's detailed technical review and its consideration of the engineering, geological and operational safeguards incorporated into our well design and stimulation program," stated Robert Rohlfing, Executive Chairman and CEO of Desert Mountain Energy.
ADEQ's determination remains subject to standard conditions, including ongoing reporting and notification requirements related to well completion and mechanical integrity.
The Company is currently evaluating next steps related to planned activities at the McCauley Field and will continue to engage with regulators and stakeholders as appropriate. Management intends to provide shareholders with updates regarding operational timing and future developments as they become available.
ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.
We seek safe harbor
"Robert Rohlfing "
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO
For more information, contact:
Don Mosher, President & Director
Tel: (604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the filing of the Offering Document. statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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