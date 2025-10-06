Deriva Energy Agrees to Sell 833MWdc of Operating Solar Assets to Clearway Energy

Transaction to optimize Deriva portfolio and provide capital for reinvestment
Deriva Energy, LLC, a leader in clean power generation, operations and development, along with their joint venture partner, Manulife Investment Management, today announced that it reached an agreement to sell a 833MW dc (613MW ac ) operational solar portfolio to Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"This transaction represents an important step in advancing our strategy to optimize our asset portfolio and recycle capital into our next phase of growth," said John Clapp , Chief Executive Officer of Deriva Energy.
TD Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Deriva Energy and Manulife Investment Management.
The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2026.
About Deriva Energy
Deriva Energy is an established industry leader in clean energy, with over 6,200 megawatts of operating assets and over 10,500 MW of assets in development across the U.S. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina , Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power. For more information about Deriva, visit derivaenergy.com.
