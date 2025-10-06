Deriva Energy Agrees to Sell 833MWdc of Operating Solar Assets to Clearway Energy

Deriva Energy Agrees to Sell 833MWdc of Operating Solar Assets to Clearway Energy

Transaction to optimize Deriva portfolio and provide capital for reinvestment

Deriva Energy, LLC, a leader in clean power generation, operations and development, along with their joint venture partner, Manulife Investment Management, today announced that it reached an agreement to sell a 833MW dc (613MW ac ) operational solar portfolio to Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This transaction represents an important step in advancing our strategy to optimize our asset portfolio and recycle capital into our next phase of growth," said John Clapp , Chief Executive Officer of Deriva Energy.

TD Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Deriva Energy and Manulife Investment Management.

The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2026.

About Deriva Energy

Deriva Energy is an established industry leader in clean energy, with over 6,200 megawatts of operating assets and over 10,500 MW of assets in development across the U.S. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina , Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power. For more information about Deriva, visit derivaenergy.com.

Contact: press@derivaenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deriva-energy-agrees-to-sell-833mwdc-of-operating-solar-assets-to-clearway-energy-302576021.html

SOURCE Deriva Energy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Clearway Energy Inc. Class CCWEN:USNYSE:CWEN:US
CWEN:US
The Conversation (0)
Clearway Energy Inc. Class C

Clearway Energy Inc. Class C

Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 55 MW of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects Entered into new Resource Adequacy Contracts for Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance Increasing the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4102 per share... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Related News

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates