Deep Yellow Ltd World Nuclear Association Symposium Investor Presentation

The Company will hold investor meetings before and during the Symposium, presenting its strategy to build a global uranium company through execution excellence, deep uranium expertise, Namibian leadership, a portfolio leveraged to uranium price upside, strategic independence and a pathway to production.
Deep Yellow's presentation highlights progress at the fully permitted Tumas uranium project in Namibia, where final investment decision is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to market conditions.
Earthworks at Tumas reached 100% completion in April 2026. As at 30 June 2026, detailed engineering was 79% complete and 76% of all major process plant equipment had been tendered. The majority of long-lead equipment packages have been conditionally awarded, subject to the Company issuing a notice to proceed.
The Company is focused on finalising project optimisation and its funding package ahead of final investment decision. Funding options under evaluation include equity, government support, debt, bonds, convertible instruments and strategic funding, with a focus on flexibility, cost of capital, risk management, minimising dilution and certainty.
Tumas is a long-life, shallow orebody with nearby infrastructure, a skilled workforce, simple mining characteristics and near-mine potential. On-site development activities include completed earthworks for the site office area, power infrastructure, contractor site establishment and processingplant.
Deep Yellow is targeting approximately 1,200 construction personnel and approximately 600 operations personnel, with a 98% Namibian workforce target.
The presentation also highlights the Company's growth portfolio, including regionalNamibian targets at Tinkas, S-Bend, Nova, Aussinanis and Omahola; the Mulga Rock Project in Western Australia; and the Alligator River Project in the Northern Territory.
At Mulga Rock, Deep Yellow reports a mineral resource of 104.8 million pounds of U3O8 at 415ppm, with mining leases granted and DFS optimisation underway. At Alligator River, the Company reports a 32.9 million-pound U3O8 resource at 1.09% for Angularli. The reported resource figures are drawn from previous Deep Yellow ASX announcements.
The presentation is available on the Company's website, with a recording available at:
https://deepyellow.com.au/investor-centre/presentations/investor-presentation-world-nuclear-symposium/
This release was authorised for release by Greg Field, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, for and on behalf of the Board of Deep Yellow Limited.
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1V0D87EF
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.
Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.
Source:
Deep Yellow Limited
Contact:
Investors
Greg Field
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Deep Yellow Limited
+61 8 9286 6999
info@deepyellow.com.au
Media
Peter Klinger
Director, Purple
+61 (0)411 251 540
pklinger@purple.au