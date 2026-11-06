Decade Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of $2.17 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

Decade Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of $2.17 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) (the "Company" or "Decade") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "Offering") through the issuance of 14,466,668 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,170,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $164,000 and issued 1,093,332 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), in connection with the exploration of the Company's mineral properties located in British Columbia. The Company intends to renounce such qualifying expenditures to subscribers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2026.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering on November 6, 2026, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 7, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia.

For further information contact:
Decade Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 250-636-2264
Gary Assaly: 604-377-7969

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's exploration plans, the incurrence and renunciation of qualifying exploration expenditures, and receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory approvals, exploration risks, market conditions and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322893

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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