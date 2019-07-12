Tech Big News Roundup: dynaCERT’s HydraGEN(TM) Wins Gold Award from ESQR; DigiMax Enters Collaboration Agreement; Water Ways Launches Its Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System
Danielle Adams - July 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Riversand adds ability to distribute content to retailers via integration with Venzee’s Mesh API
- DigiMax Capital Enters Collaboration Agreement
Cleantech:
- TÜV Süd, Lahr Germany, Head Engineer Resigns to Join dynaCERT GmbH and dynaCERT’s HydraGEN(TM) Wins Gold Award from ESQR in Germany
Emerging Tech:
- YDX brings 7 Arkave Arenas to Game XP eSports Event
- Water Ways Announces the Launch of Its New Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System “The CANNAWAYS”
