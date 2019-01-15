FTE’S Crosslayer Launches New Website Targeting Building Owners and Tenants

FTE Networks (NYSEAmerican:FTNW) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary CrossLayer has launched a new website targeting building owners, property managers and tenants. The company engaged in providing technology oriented solutions said that the new site provides information and resources for commercial property owners and mangers along with transactional capabilities for existing and potential tenants. As … Continued









FTE Networks (NYSEAmerican:FTNW) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary CrossLayer has launched a new website targeting building owners, property managers and tenants.

The company engaged in providing technology oriented solutions said that the new site provides information and resources for commercial property owners and mangers along with transactional capabilities for existing and potential tenants.

As quoted in the press release:

“An innovative digital technology platform merits an innovative and engaging source of information, and that’s just what we’ve achieved with CrossLayer’s new website,” commented Michael Palleschi, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTE Networks. “Building owners who want to learn more about the benefits of the CrossLayer platform now have a single source for details and use cases, and tenants have a streamlined method to begin the sign-up process.” The new CrossLayer website provides an entry point for each audience: the owners and managers of buildings in which the Company’s data network can be installed, and the tenants of those buildings who can sign up for service. In addition to general information about the digital technology, the website provides specific examples of how CrossLayer’s data network can be deployed within commercial properties, along with downloadable brochures and white papers. Tenants can learn about the different services – including internet, WiFi and voice – and then input their information and select their building from a drop-down menu to access the CrossLayer portal and view service options. The website also includes a link to CrossLayer’s careers network, as well as a link to CrossLayer’s BlueZone customer service portal for troubleshooting, problem resolution, and billing. The CrossLayer patent-pending, edge compute platform currently provides service to buildings in New York, Chicago, Phoenix, Naples (Fla.) and Toronto. Launched just over a year ago, the Company’s disruptive technology addresses the market’s demand for faster, better and more affordable internet and cloud services.

Click here for the full text release.