Kratos Unveils Cloud-Based Products for National Security

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDQ:KTOS) announced that it was unveiling new ground systems products designed for commercial and national security operations. Kratos hopes to achieve greater flexibility and cost efficiencies for its clients with its new suite of products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cloud-based environments and virtual solutions—those that replace hardware with software implementations—have revolutionized information and communications technologies across all industries. The satellite world has been a bit slower to fully adopt them, however, not for lack of interest, but because of the unique technical difficulties associated with converting and working with RF analog signals within a digital, IP environment. In addition to its full line of ground segment products, at Satellite 2019 Kratos will feature solutions that help satellite and teleport operators advance their cloud and virtual operations strategies including:

SpectralNet and Data Defender, two Digital IF products that work together to provide a trusted onramp to the cloud for satellite data. SpectralNet provides reliable digitization and transport of RF signals; Data Defender assures reliable transmission over impaired network links and overcome the challenges that packet-based TCP/IP sometimes brings to real-time RF streams.

quantumRadio, a high performance, scalable software modem for TT&C and data applications that is ready for cloud implementations.

The Kratos Management Platform (KMP), an integrated system that will allow multi-domain management across network equipment, RF signals and VSAT equipment. Network Management is the first module of KMP being shown at Satellite 2019.

