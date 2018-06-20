Katipult Technology (TSXV:FUND) has announced it has released its proprietary secondary trading software that will be offered on a white label basis to firms looking to launch a private or open exchange. As quoted in the press release: Katipult achieved a major milestone and upheld its previously announced timeline of 2Q18 to introduce its secondary … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Katipult Releases Blockchain-Based Secondary Trading Platform



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Katipult Releases Blockchain-Based Secondary Trading PlatformURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/blockchain-investing/katipult-releases-blockchain-based-secondary-trading-platform/ Send Cancel

Katipult Technology (TSXV:FUND) has announced it has released its proprietary secondary trading software that will be offered on a white label basis to firms looking to launch a private or open exchange.

As quoted in the press release:

Katipult achieved a major milestone and upheld its previously announced timeline of 2Q18 to introduce its secondary market product, which includes capabilities such as issuer buybacks, bulletin boards and auction-based price discovery. Katipult clients will be able to offer tradable securities, introduce smart contracts, and automate clearing and settlement for transactions at a much faster rate, while ensuring both the security of payments and regulatory requirements. “Providing investors liquidity through a secondary marketplace is a valuable capability to firms in private capital markets, and there has been an increased demand for secondary trading capabilities from our software with the rise of ICOs and tokenization of assets,” said Brock Murray, CEO of Katipult “We will pursue a strategy to establish a strong market share in this segment and increase overall revenues with this additional product offering.” Katipult is working with leading crowdfunding platform WeAreStarting Srl to pilot its proprietary secondary trading software, and further adapt the new technology for international regulations.

Click here to read the full press release.