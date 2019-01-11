Resource Big News Roundup: Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Triumph Gold Triples Property Size at Andalusite Peak; Searchlight Resources Samples 1.35% Cobalt At Cameron Project
Danielle Adams - January 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose. On Friday, the market opened lower despite its biggest weekly gain in nearly three years. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a slightly volatile week, but opened strong on Friday.
Base:
Battery:
- Surge Exploration Announces Spin-Out Company and Plan of Arrangement
- Searchlight Resources Samples 1.35% Cobalt At Cameron Project
- Vanadium One Energy Corp. Completes Mont Sorcier Claims Earn-In
- Standard Lithium Makes First Pilot-Scale Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate, Engages Investor Relations Firm, LHA
- First Cobalt Begins Permitting and Environmental Programs at Iron Creek
Energy:
- Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Launches Initiatives to Boost Readiness for Potential Uranium Market Improvement; Provides 2019 Guidance
Precious:
- Triumph Gold Triples Property Size at Andalusite Peak in NW British Columbia after Identifying Extensive Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization with Grades up to 67% Cu, 500 g/T Ag and 2.8 g/T Au
- Velocity Receives Positive Near-Surface Drill Results and Expands Mineralized Envelope at Rozino, Bulgaria
- White Gold Corp. Makes New Discovery on Betty Property Along the Extension of the Coffee Creek Fault
- Falcon Reports High-Grade Results from Gold, Silver and Copper Concessions, La Rioja, Argentina
