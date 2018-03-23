New Age Metals Inc. Announces OTCQB(R) Voluntary Symbol Change to NMTLF

New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM; OTCQB:PAWEF; FSE:P7J.F) is pleased to announce that FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.) has approved the Company’s request to voluntarily change its symbol from PAWEF to NMTLF to better reflect the Company’s current name. The symbol change will take effect at the opening of the market on March 23, 2018.

Chairman & CEO, Harry Barr commented, “We are pleased to have been granted our symbol change by FINRA. Management has selected this symbol as it better reflects our corporate name and is similar to our TSX.V symbol in Canada. The OTCQB market allows our company to reach out to retail and institutional investors who follow the mining and exploration industry in the United States. Our objective is to continue to broaden our shareholder base in the USA.”

About New Age Metals:

New Age Metals is a Mineral Exploration Company, focused on the Discovery, Exploration and Development of Canada’s Largest Primary Platinum Group Metals (PGM) deposit, the River Valley PGM Project, located in the Sudbury region of Northern Ontario. The Company also has a Lithium Division (Li) with 5 Li Projects, of which 3 are drill ready. Our exploration and development philosophy is to be a Project Generator, Explorer and Project Operator, with the objective of Optioning/Joint Venturing our Projects, with Major and Junior Mining Companies, through to Production. For further information please review or Corporate Profileand visit newagemetals.com.

About OTCQB:

The OTCQB(R) Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum ($0.01) bid test and may not be in bankruptcy. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. OTCQB criteria include:

ooCompanies to be current in their reporting to a U.S. regulator or are listed on a Qualified Foreign Exchange

ooA verified Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com that is current and complete

ooAnnual management certification process to verify officers, directors, controlling shareholders, and shares outstanding

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Harry Barr”

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

