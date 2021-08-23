Multiple Massive Ni-Cu Sulphide Intersections at Andover

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) (“Azure” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the resource definition drilling program on the Company’s VC-07 East nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) sulphide deposit at the Andover Project (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group) continues to successfully intersect substantial visible nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, including numerous intervals of massive and …









Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) (“Azure” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the resource definition drilling program on the Company’s VC-07 East nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) sulphide deposit at the Andover Project (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group) continues to successfully intersect substantial visible nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, including numerous intervals of massive and semi-massive sulphides.

Commenting on the recent successful drilling at Andover, Azure’s Managing Director, Mr. Tony Rovira, said: “We’re excited with the ongoing success of our resource definition drilling program which continues to significantly increase the size and scale of VC-07 East, with most holes into and around this deposit intersecting substantial nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation.

“Importantly, recent drilling has returned multiple good looking Ni-Cu sulphide intersections in the upper part of the deposit, bringing the Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation to within 50m of surface. In addition to this nearsurface mineralisation, drilling continues to expand the deposit down-dip and along strike to the west, with the mineralised system remaining open in these directions.

“The Company is also undertaking infill drilling of the deposit to close up the hole spacing and ensure that, when the drill-out is completed, we can deliver a robust maiden mineral resource for Andover’s first nickelcopper sulphide deposit.”

Strong Near-Surface Mineralisation Confirmed

22 new drill holes intersect multiple intervals of massive, semi-massive, matrix and heavily disseminated nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) sulphides at VC-07 East, with some of the broader intersections being: 46.2m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 528.0m (ANDD0055) 21.8m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 404.6m (ANDD0067) 37.6m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 313.2m (ANDD0068) 18.7m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 360.0m (ANDD0069) 20.1m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 298.5m (ANDD0073) 14.8m of Ni-Cu sulphides from 247.6m (ANDD0076)

pXRF scans of drill core confirmed high grades of nickel and copper in the massive sulphide intersections

VC-07 East Ni-Cu sulphide deposit now exceeds 400m in strike, extends from 50m below surface to more than 500m depth, and is open for expansion

Due to the ongoing success of the VC-07 drill program, Azure has further increased the scale of the resource drill-out, with completion now expected by the end of 2021 and release of the maiden mineral resource estimate in 2022

