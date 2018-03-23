Pharmaceutical Investing

Vericel Reports Publication from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced the publication of results from the MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) Phase 3 SUMMIT  Extension Study in the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

As quoted in the press release:

“MACI is the only FDA-approved cartilage repair product that has demonstrated significantly greater improvement versus microfracture in a Phase 3 controlled clinical trial,” said Nick Colangelo, Vericel’s president and chief executive officer. “It is important to both clinicians and patients that MACI, in addition to demonstrating significant improvements compared to microfracture as early as one year, maintains improvements over microfracture out to at least five years.”

