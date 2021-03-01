World High Life Plc (“World High Life” or the “Company”)(AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), is pleased to announce that it has appointed H&P Advisory Limited (“Hannam & Partners”) as financial advisor to the Company with immediate effect
About Love Hemp
Love Hemp is one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,500 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.
About World High Life
World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.
For further information please contact:
|
Andrew Male
|
AQSE Corporate Adviser
|
Financial PR
Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
SOURCE: World High Life Plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632773/World-High-Life-PLC-Appointment-of-Financial-Advisor
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
World High Life Plc
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for March 2021
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference in March 2021:
Needham 2 nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference, March 3, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Retailer Enters US Market
In the cannabis space this week, retailer Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) told investors it will be entering the US market through a novel strategic action.
Meanwhile, two longstanding cannabis partners ended their relationship.
Trulieve Partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Provide College Scholarships
Trulieve to donate $20,000 in scholarship funding and $15,000 to support leadership development
Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced a new partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. Trulieve will donate $20,000 to help fund several college scholarships awarded to students who are attending one of the organization’s member-schools as part of Trulieve’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The $15,000 in talent funding is earmarked to support TMCF’s internship program, reaching a diverse talent pool of students and alumni from their 47 member-schools to provide immersive experiences at Trulieve.
Trulieve Opens Tamarac’s First Dispensary, Marking 75th Florida Location
The new dispensary expands patient access to Florida’s largest inventory of medical cannabis products
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 80th nationwide. The new location marks the Company’s first in Tamarac and third in Broward County expanding patient access to Florida’s largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with Planned Completion and Emergency Use Authorization Request
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
With its recent $23 million dollar financing, the Company plans to aggressively expand from 14 clinical sites to up to 50 clinical sites to meet the next enrollment goals for the Study in Q2-2020. The Study is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial and the safety and efficacy data analyzed at each interim analysis timepoint of 210, 400, 600 and 800 completed patients are only made available to the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) for review and recommendations on continuation, stopping or changes to the conduct of the Study. In the event of any serious safety concerns, the DSMB would be notified to determine any risks and provide its recommendations. To date, in this initial 210 interim point there have been no serious safety concerns that required the DSMB to be notified.
EXPLORE