World High Life PLC Announces Appointment of Financial Advisor

Appointment of Financial Advisor

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), is pleased to announce that it has appointed H&P Advisory Limited (“Hannam & Partners”) as financial advisor to the Company with immediate effect

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,500 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe

Alice McLaren

Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

worldhighlife@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632581/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Financial-Advisor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

