Trulieve Partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Provide College Scholarships

Trulieve to donate $20,000 in scholarship funding and $15,000 to support leadership development

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced a new partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. Trulieve will donate $20,000 to help fund several college scholarships awarded to students who are attending one of the organization’s member-schools as part of Trulieve’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The $15,000 in talent funding is earmarked to support TMCF’s internship program, reaching a diverse talent pool of students and alumni from their 47 member-schools to provide immersive experiences at Trulieve.

These funds provide financial assistance in the form of programmatic or gap completion scholarships as well as helping outstanding students enrolled in any of the TMCF’s network of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) prepare for internships and job placement opportunities.

“We could not be prouder to announce our participation in such an important initiative,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “The work that the Thurgood Marshall College Fund is doing to make education more equitable is essential for building a better future, and Trulieve is committed to helping provide students with the opportunity to achieve their higher learning and job placement goals.”

“We are excited to welcome Trulieve as a partner and thank them for their generous contribution,” said Michael Hurlbert , Director of Strategic Partnerships at TMCF. “Higher education should never be out of reach for students who are eager to learn, and this partnership means that more students will have access to a college or university education without the financial burden it too often comes with. Today’s college-bound students are facing incredible challenges, but through support from partners like Trulieve, we are able to make a difference.”

To find out more about how to help support the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Program, please visit https://www.tmcf.org/online-gift/ .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Thurgood Marshall College Fund Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: https://www.tmcf.org/ .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

