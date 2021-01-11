Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Participate at Two Upcoming Conferences

Kim Rivers will be speaking at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference and the ATB Institutional Investor Conference

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today that CEO Kim Rivers will be speaking at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET . Needham’s flagship conference features presentations from over 400 public and private company management teams.

In addition, Ms. Rivers will be speaking at the ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference’s Life Sciences Day on January 14, 2021 . The online panel “Leading in U.S. Retail; what Leadership looks like Today and Tomorrow” will be held at 9:40 AM ET . The day will feature select companies from across the spectrum of the global cannabis market, including leading US Multi State Operators (MSOs), Canadian Licensed Producers (LPs) and cannabis retailers.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

Codebase Announces Warrant Extension and Stock Option Grant

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,233,666 previously issued warrants (the “Warrants”) for an additional 1 year. The Warrants were originally issued February 12, 2019, with an original expiry date of February 12, 2021. The 3,233,666 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50. The exercise price of the Warrants remains unchanged

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 4,400,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (“Plan”) to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.23 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. Over the past quarter, 4,380,000 options have lapsed, been exercised or been cancelled.

Curaleaf Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

– Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of subordinate voting shares of the Company.

The underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option in full, and as a result 18,975,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company were issued at a price of C$16.70 per share for total gross proceeds of C$316,882,500 , before deducting the underwriters’ fees and estimated offering expenses.

Curaleaf Announces Participation Details for Upcoming January 2021 Investor Conferences

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced details around senior Curaleaf management participation at the upcoming ATB Capital Markets 9 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference and Needham’s 23 rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference.

  • ATB Capital Markets 9 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
    Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:40 am ET
    Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a panel discussion, “U.S. Retail; What Leadership Looks Like Today and Tomorrow.”
  • Needham’s 23 rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference
    Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET
    Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a fireside chat. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14 in conjunction with the conference.  To access Curaleaf’s fireside chat webcast at the Needham conference, please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States . Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

Next Green Wave Announces Q4 Results and Corporate Appointments

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave“, “NGW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following corporate and financial updates:

The Company would like to highlight some Q4 2020 achievements:

HempFusion Announces USDA Organic Certification for Its CBD Tinctures

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has received USDA Organic Certification for its HempFusion CBD tinctures ranging in potency from 150mg (5mg per serving) to 1500mg (50mg per serving) of CBD per bottle, making HempFusion one of the first publicly traded CBD companies to achieve such distinction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005349/en/

