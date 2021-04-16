Trulieve Announces Expungement Programs in Several States as Part of 420 Celebration

Partnerships with Minardi Law , Minorities for Medical Marijuana, CultivatED, and the Georgia Justice Project will include clinics and virtual events across Florida , Georgia , and Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today a series of expungment clinics located throughout south and central Florida as well as virtual events in Georgia and Massachusetts . The clinics are part of the Company’s celebration of the 50 th anniversary of 420.

During the month of April, Minardi Law has hosted expungment clinics and will be hosting two more as follows:

  • Releaf Patient Appreciation Day, April 17 th ( Valrico )
  • First Annual 4/20 Event ( St. Petersburg Beach )

At these clinics, an attorney will be present to review records and see if someone is eligible for a sealing or expungment of their records. As part of the events, Trulieve will be helping cover the costs for finger prints, legal fees, and court costs.

Trulieve is working with Minorities for Medical Marijuana (“M4MM”) to host a 4/20 Expungement Clinic, part of M4MM’s Project Clean Slate. This event will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 , from 9:30am 4:30pm at Riviera Beach City Hall. Anyone seeking to take place in this event is required to register in advance at http://trulieve.cc/expungementpreregistration .

In addition, Trulieve is sponsoring the First Friday Series , a weekly virtual event from the Georgia Justice Project to help Georgia citizens with record restrictions, and is also sponsoring the Fellowship Presentation and Expungement Clinic being offered through CultivateEd and GBLS on Friday, April 23 from 3:00pm 4:00pm .  You can register for the Massachusetts expungement clinic in advance here: HTTPS://BIT.LY/2Q655KK

“Our mission as a company has always been to improve people’s lives,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . “We’ve always been dedicated to improving the communities we call home. Partnering with Minardi Law , Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Georgia Justice Project and CultivatED on these clinics was a simple decision for us; we encourage anyone seeking help with the expungement process to attend one of these clinics in your own state to start the process.”

For more information about Trulieve and the April expungment clinics, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Australia Investing