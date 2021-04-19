Sire Bioscience Inc. to Launch New Products

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – April 19, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (“ SIRE ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, in addition to Purple K, Canada’s top selling creatine pills, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Fusion Nutrition Inc. (“ Fusion ”) in the coming 12 weeks will be launching 3 new creatine products:

  • – Purple K powder

    – Purple K PURE capsule

    – Purple K PURE powder

Brian Polla, CEO, COO and a director of the Company commented: “ For the first time under new management Fusion is shipping and selling products directly from the United States. This presents us with a significant potential new client base. This is the first country that we have opened, outside of Canada. Based on the market research we have conducted; we expect strong success with the launch of these new products”.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Sire Bioscience

SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

For additional information contact:

Sire Bioscience Inc.

E: ir@sirebioscience.com

Website: sirebioscience.com

Socials: @sirebioscience

Forward‐Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements expectations of management’s focus on and growth expectations of the Fusion product lines and the Company’s business and strategic plans. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.  SIRE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of SIRE, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although SIRE believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond SIRE’s control, including the risk factors discussed in SIRE’s Listing Statement dated August 22, 2019 which is available on SIRE’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. SIRE disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

