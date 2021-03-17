Sire Bioscience Inc. Reports on Fusion Sales and Provides Corporate Update
(TheNewswire)
Sire Bioscience Inc. (C NSX :SIRE. CN ) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (“ SIRE ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report that, despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, mass gym closures and limited capital to grow its business line, sales from its Fusion line of products has increased 9% year over year from February 2020 to February 2021. Additionally, the Company is proud that that Fusion’s “Purple K” is now Canada’s number one selling creatine pill
Brian Polla, CEO and a director of the Company commented: “The past year has been challenging for everyone and we are tremendously proud of the Company’s accomplishments. Personally, I have supported the growth of the Company by continuing to invest through open market purchases of shares and participation in the private placement financing of the Company. We would like to thank the Company’s shareholders and investors who have also supported our growth. With the recent acqui sition of PlantFuel, Inc. and capital raises of over $5,000,000 in the past two months, we are now well positioned to grow out the Fusion business line and to market the PlantFuel product offerings.”
Brian Polla added “Our management team has found strategic ways to improve sales and build on our working relationships with our clients. We intend to continue to build on our successes and are both enthusiastic and strongly encouraged by the early reception from retailers in the United States about the anticipated roll-out of the PlantFuel product lines. The Company is extremely optimistic about its future.”
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Sire Bioscience
SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its wholly owned subsidiary PLANTFUEL® based in Denver, Colorado. SIRE is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.
For additional information contact:
Sire Bioscience Inc.
Website: sirebioscience.com
Socials: @sirebioscience
Forward‐Looking Information Cautionary Statement
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, expectations of management’s focus on and growth expectations of the Fusion and PlantFuel product lines, the products of PlantFuel to be made available and the timing thereof, and the Company’s business and strategic plans. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of SIRE, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although SIRE believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond SIRE’s control, including the risk factors discussed in SIRE’s Listing Statement dated August 22, 2019 which is available on SIRE’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. SIRE disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
