Sire Bioscience Announces Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting

(TheNewswire)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – March 10, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (“Sire” or the “Company”) announces that, in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) by teleconference only, at 11:00 am Pacific Standard Time on Friday, April 9, 2021.

The Company made the decision to hold the Meeting by teleconference after considering Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, and to proactively protect the health and wellbeing of the Company’s shareholders, officers, directors and service providers that will participate in the Meeting.

The Company encourages its shareholders to vote their common shares before the proxy cut-off date of Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11 am PST and reminds its shareholders that no votes will be accepted at the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting can find the details to attend below.

Conference Dial-in Number: 1-888-299-2873 (toll free in Canada) or 1-888-585-9008 (toll-free in the USA)

Conference Room #: 448-444-850

Dial in for any other countries, please contact the Company at 604.737.2303 prior to the Meeting date for dial in particulars.

How to Vote:

  • – Registered shareholders of the Company will be able to vote their common shares online at www.investorvote.com or by telephone (1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (Toll Free)).  The Registered shareholders will require their control number which can be found on their proxy form that will be mailed out to the Company’s shareholders on or before Friday, March 19, 2021.

    – Non-objecting beneficial (“ NOBO ”) shareholders of the Company will be able to vote common shares online at www.investorvote.com or by telephone (1-866-734-VOTE (8683) (Toll Free)).  The NOBO holders will require their control number which can be found on their voting instruction form.

    – Objecting beneficial shareholders of the Company must contact their broker directly to obtain their proxy form to vote their common shares.

About Sire Bioscience Inc.

Sire is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. Sire is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

For additional information contact:

Sire Bioscience Inc.
Brian Polla, CEO
T:  416.669.9392
E: ir@sirebioscience.com
W: sirebioscience.com
Socials: @sirebioscience

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

