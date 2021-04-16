Sire Bioscience Announces Resignation of Director

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – April 16, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (“SIRE” or the “Company”) announces that Brian Nugent has resigned as a member of the Company’s board of directors (the “ Board ”).  It has been a pleasure and a blessing to have worked with Brian Nugent over the past few years, his business acumen and tremendous experience will certainly be missed, SIRE wishes him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors.

About Sire Bioscience

SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its wholly owned subsidiary PLANTFUEL® based in Denver, Colorado.  SIRE is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

