Sire Bioscience Announces Resignation of Director

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – April 16, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (“SIRE” or the “Company”) announces that Brian Nugent has resigned as a member of the Company’s board of directors (the “ Board ”). It has been a pleasure and a blessing to have worked with Brian Nugent over the past few years, his business acumen and tremendous experience will certainly be missed, SIRE wishes him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors.
About Sire Bioscience
SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its wholly owned subsidiary PLANTFUEL® based in Denver, Colorado. SIRE is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.
For additional information contact:
Sire Bioscience Inc.
Website: sirebioscience.com
Socials: @sirebioscience
Sire Biosciences
A planned business merger between two leading cannabis producers hit a small delay this week as a critical vote got moved.
Meanwhile, a cannabis retail operator elected to celebrate 420 by auctioning a cannabis-themed digital art piece using blockchain technology.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Tilray delays critical shareholder meeting
On Thursday (April 15), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced it will be postponing its shareholder vote on the fate of its merger with Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA). It will take place on April 30 instead of April 16.
Neither cannabis company offered an explanation for the change. Tilray has asked shareholders to participate in this vote regardless of how many shares they may hold. “Tilray stockholders who have not already voted, or wish to change their vote, are strongly encouraged to do so,” the company said.
This news came days after Aphria shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the business transaction, with a total of 99.38 percent of shareholders voting for the deal to continue. Confirmation from Aphria Chairman and CEO Irwin Simon indicated the partnership was en route to being complete.
This past week Aphria also released financial results for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, in which the firm highlights the overall direction of the company with the Tilray deal.
“We expect to have a tremendous runway for long-term sustainable growth as we build upon our existing foundation in Canada and internationally by increasing the scale of our global operations,” Simon said in a statement.
Cannabis retailer celebrates digital trend
As part of a celebration for April 20, otherwise known as 420, Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) announced the dissemination of a non-fungible token (NFT) digital art piece.
Bidding for the piece, named “Non-Fungible Toke“ started at a price of C$4.20. The retailer plans to donate the proceeds to two charities, Second Harvest and Less.
The latter is designed to counter the carbon footprint of blockchain technology, a common criticism drawn against the rise of NFTs and other novel technologies.
As of 11:00 a.m. EST on Friday (April 16), the NFT bid was up to C$169.11.
Cannabis company news
- The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) issued its financial report for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. In its results, the company highlights a net revenue uptick of 24.7 percent from the previous quarter, resulting in C$20 million for the period.
- Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF) closed a public offering of 5 million subordinate voting shares at a price of C$50 each for total gross proceeds of C$287.5 million. The company celebrated its financial position after an offering in January, which will lead to the pursuit of merger and acquisition targets.
- Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF) appointed Jason Dyck as its new chief science officer and chairman of the firm’s scientific advisory board. Dyck previously served as an executive at Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB), leading the scientific efforts for the cannabis producer. “I look forward to providing AUSA with advice and direction in its scientific efforts towards bringing innovations to market with immediate and significant commercial appeal,” Dyck said.
- Truss Beverage, a cannabis drinks venture co-owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP,TSX:TPX) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO), released the details of its new lineup of infused beverages. Six new drinks will become available around the summer and are intended to pair with the season.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Trulieve Announces Expungement Programs in Several States as Part of 420 Celebration
Partnerships with Minardi Law , Minorities for Medical Marijuana, CultivatED, and the Georgia Justice Project will include clinics and virtual events across Florida , Georgia , and Massachusetts
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today a series of expungment clinics located throughout south and central Florida as well as virtual events in Georgia and Massachusetts . The clinics are part of the Company’s celebration of the 50 th anniversary of 420.
During the month of April, Minardi Law has hosted expungment clinics and will be hosting two more as follows:
- Releaf Patient Appreciation Day, April 17 th ( Valrico )
- First Annual 4/20 Event ( St. Petersburg Beach )
At these clinics, an attorney will be present to review records and see if someone is eligible for a sealing or expungment of their records. As part of the events, Trulieve will be helping cover the costs for finger prints, legal fees, and court costs.
Trulieve is working with Minorities for Medical Marijuana (“M4MM”) to host a 4/20 Expungement Clinic, part of M4MM’s Project Clean Slate. This event will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 , from 9:30am – 4:30pm at Riviera Beach City Hall. Anyone seeking to take place in this event is required to register in advance at http://trulieve.cc/expungementpreregistration .
In addition, Trulieve is sponsoring the First Friday Series , a weekly virtual event from the Georgia Justice Project to help Georgia citizens with record restrictions, and is also sponsoring the Fellowship Presentation and Expungement Clinic being offered through CultivateEd and GBLS on Friday, April 23 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm . You can register for the Massachusetts expungement clinic in advance here: HTTPS://BIT.LY/2Q655KK
“Our mission as a company has always been to improve people’s lives,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . “We’ve always been dedicated to improving the communities we call home. Partnering with Minardi Law , Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Georgia Justice Project and CultivatED on these clinics was a simple decision for us; we encourage anyone seeking help with the expungement process to attend one of these clinics in your own state to start the process.”
For more information about Trulieve and the April expungment clinics, please visit www.Trulieve.com .
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
Houseplant Launches at The Apothecarium’s California Dispensaries
Seth Rogen’s New Cannabis Brand are Now Available at Apothecarium Dispensaries in San Francisco , Berkeley and Capitola
The Apothecarium is offering cannabis from Houseplant, the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at its five California dispensaries. The Apothecarium has three San Francisco locations (Castro, SOMA and Marina ) and one each in Berkeley and Capitola (outside of Santa Cruz ).
“With the vast number of dispensaries in California , we put a lot of effort into identifying the right ones that align with Houseplant’s values,” said Seth Rogen , Co-Founder of Houseplant. “The Apothecarium shares the same commitment to creating a strong consumer experience that we pride ourselves on and we are thrilled to bring our three initial strains to their stores in the Bay Area.”
Houseplant is launching with three flower strains, all of which will be available at The Apothecarium, including: Diablo Wind (sativa), Pancake Ice (sativa) and Pink Moon (indica). Like their founder’s groundbreaking film “Pineapple Express”, Houseplant strains are named after weather phenomena. Each strain will be sold in a custom tin.
“We are so proud to be one of the very first dispensaries in California to offer Houseplant to our customers,” said Ryan Hudson , CEO and co-founder of The Apothecarium. “Seth, Evan and everyone at Houseplant love and respect cannabis as much as we do. We simply cannot wait to share their beautiful and delicious flowers with our guests.”
“We’ve been working with the Houseplant team for more than a year and are grateful to have a partner that shares so many of our values, including an emphasis on cannabis education, quality, reform of cannabis laws and beautifully designed, recyclable packaging.”
“Seth has been hands-on during the process, spending time with our store managers to make sure they know the products and how much care has gone into vetting and selecting the best strains. We think our guests are going to love Houseplant.”
About The Apothecarium
The Apothecarium is recognized as one of the nation’s premier cannabis dispensaries, with an emphasis on education via in-depth one-on-one consultations from highly trained cannabis consultants. The company was founded by three first cousins and two family friends in 2011. Our dispensaries are known for providing educational events that are open to the public at no cost — and for welcoming seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and people with serious medical conditions. The Apothecarium’s flagship San Francisco dispensary was named the best-designed dispensary in the country by Architectural Digest . Patients and customers may order at our dispensaries or online for pickup or delivery at apothecarium.com [apothecarium.com] .
The Apothecarium is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. We have donated more than $400,000 in cash to community groups and nonprofits — plus more than $300,000 worth of in-kind donations.
All Apothecarium dispensaries continue to implement safety measures to protect guests and team members. Protocols include strict social distancing inside and outside the dispensaries, a mask requirement for everyone inside the dispensaries, no contact check-in procedures and ongoing sanitizing throughout the day.
CA Licenses: C10-0000523-LIC; C10-0000522-LIC; C10-0000515-LIC, C10-0000738-LIC, C10-0000706-LIC
Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, announces that Charles Lamb will be stepping down as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from April 16, 2021, to focus on his other business interests
Charles has been an integral part of the Board’s efforts to grow the Company since its inception and has played a key role in the Company’s shift in strategy to focus on growing the Love Hemp brand globally.
Love Hemp will continue to develop the team over the coming months, focussing on maximising the significant business opportunities available to the Company as well as preparing it for its upcoming move to the London Stock Exchange’s Main List as announced on 8 April 2021.
Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group, commented: “Charles has made a significant contribution to the Company over a period of successful growth and refocussing. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for all his efforts and support and wish him the best with future endeavours.
“As we move towards a listing on the Main Market, we will be looking to strengthen our Board with those who are able to provide experience and guidance to support our future growth.”
For further information please contact:
Andrew Male
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Financial PR
Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
For more information on World High Life please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com
About Love Hemp Group
The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC
Love Hemp Group PLC
Expects to file its 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before May 31, 2021
Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) today announced that, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic measures, it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the “Annual Filings”) before the required deadline of April 30, 2021 (the “Specified Requirements”).
The Company is working closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 31, 2021. The Company does not anticipate any delay in filing its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial period ended March 31, 2021.
Matica has applied to the OSC, as principal regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) over the duration of the default. If a management cease trade order is issued, it will generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of Matica to trade in their securities.
The Company is providing this press release in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada.
For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman
The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.
For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com
